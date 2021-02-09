Rutgers at Iowa at a glance

RUTGERS AT IOWA

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City

TV: Big Ten Network

Radio: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)

Twitter: @Dox5

STORYLINES

• Iowa, which dropped to No. 15 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25, has lost four of its past five games with the most recent setback being a 67-65 loss Sunday at Indiana. Luka Garza and Joe Wieskamp had 18 points apiece for the Hawkeyes.

• Rutgers returned to the rankings at No. 25 this week. The Scarlet Knights have won four consecutive games but have not played since a 76-72 victory over Minnesota last Thursday. Geo Baker scored 16 points, Myles Johnson had 14 points and 12 rebounds and Caleb McConnell added a season-high 14 points.

• The two teams played on Jan. 2 in Piscataway, N.J., with Iowa claiming a 77-75 victory behind 25 points by Garza. Keegan Murray had a breakout 14-point, 9-rebound performance. All five Rutgers starters scored in double figures, led by Jacob Young with 17. The Hawkeyes have won eight of 10 meetings between the two programs.