 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rutgers at Iowa at a glance

Rutgers at Iowa at a glance

{{featured_button_text}}
Iowa Rutgers Basketball

Rutgers guard Jacob Young, left, and Iowa center Luka Garza (55) were the top two scorers the last time the Scarlet Knights and Hawkeyes played back on Jan. 2. The two teams meet again Wednesday night in Iowa City.

 AP

RUTGERS AT IOWA

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City

TV: Big Ten Network

Radio: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)

Twitter: @Dox5

STORYLINES

• Iowa, which dropped to No. 15 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25, has lost four of its past five games with the most recent setback being a 67-65 loss Sunday at Indiana. Luka Garza and Joe Wieskamp had 18 points apiece for the Hawkeyes.

• Rutgers returned to the rankings at No. 25 this week. The Scarlet Knights have won four consecutive games but have not played since a 76-72 victory over Minnesota last Thursday. Geo Baker scored 16 points, Myles Johnson had 14 points and 12 rebounds and Caleb McConnell added a season-high 14 points.

• The two teams played on Jan. 2 in Piscataway, N.J., with Iowa claiming a 77-75 victory behind 25 points by Garza. Keegan Murray had a breakout 14-point, 9-rebound performance. All five Rutgers starters scored in double figures, led by Jacob Young with 17. The Hawkeyes have won eight of 10 meetings between the two programs.

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Iowa (13-6, 7-5)

Joe Wieskamp;6-6;jr.;14.6

CJ Fredrick;6-3;so.;8.7

Luka Garza;6-11;sr.;25.5

Connor McCaffery;6-5;jr.;3.6

Jordan Bohannon;6-1;sr.;10.0

Rutgers (11-6, 7-6)

Ron Harper Jr.;6-6;jr.;16.8

Paul Mulcahy;6-6;so.;5.9

Myles Johnson;6-11;jr.;8.6

Caleb McConnell;6-7;jr.;6.1

Geo Baker;6-4;sr.;10.4

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Keegan Murray talks about Rutgers

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: A message about local journalism from State Journal Executive Editor Jason Adrians

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News