Rutgers at Iowa at a glance

RUTGERS AT IOWA
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City
TV: Big Ten Network
Radio: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)
Twitter: @Dox5
STORYLINES
• Iowa, which dropped to No. 15 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25, has lost four of its past five games with the most recent setback being a 67-65 loss Sunday at Indiana. Luka Garza and Joe Wieskamp had 18 points apiece for the Hawkeyes.
• Rutgers returned to the rankings at No. 25 this week. The Scarlet Knights have won four consecutive games but have not played since a 76-72 victory over Minnesota last Thursday. Geo Baker scored 16 points, Myles Johnson had 14 points and 12 rebounds and Caleb McConnell added a season-high 14 points.
• The two teams played on Jan. 2 in Piscataway, N.J., with Iowa claiming a 77-75 victory behind 25 points by Garza. Keegan Murray had a breakout 14-point, 9-rebound performance. All five Rutgers starters scored in double figures, led by Jacob Young with 17. The Hawkeyes have won eight of 10 meetings between the two programs.
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
Iowa (13-6, 7-5)
Joe Wieskamp;6-6;jr.;14.6
CJ Fredrick;6-3;so.;8.7
Luka Garza;6-11;sr.;25.5
Connor McCaffery;6-5;jr.;3.6
Jordan Bohannon;6-1;sr.;10.0
Rutgers (11-6, 7-6)
Ron Harper Jr.;6-6;jr.;16.8
Paul Mulcahy;6-6;so.;5.9
Myles Johnson;6-11;jr.;8.6
Caleb McConnell;6-7;jr.;6.1
Geo Baker;6-4;sr.;10.4