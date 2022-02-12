Saints' outside shooters plague Bees in Senior Day loss

Two days after getting to celebrate a milestone moment, the St. Ambrose men's basketball team and head coach Ray Shovlain were back at it Saturday.

Hosting Holy Cross on Senior Day at Lee Lohman Arena, the Fighting Bees were looking to ride the emotional wave generated by Shovlain's 700th career victory this past Thursday.

Instead, it was the Saints making waves with their outside shooting as they pulled away to an 86-73 victory over the Bees.

The duo of senior guard Ryan Black and his freshman counterpart, Nash Hostetler, did the most damage with their sharpshooting abilities, combining to hit nine 3-pointers.

Black drained six treys as he posted a game-high 29 points to go with 15 rebounds. Hostetler hit all five of his 3-pointers and scored all of his 15 points in the first half to help stake Holy Cross (12-16, 7-13 CCAC) to a 47-40 halftime lead.

"This was an unfortunate loss for our seniors," said Shovlain, whose club is now 12-15 and 9-11 in the CCAC going into next week's final regular-season games with St. Francis and Indiana South Bend.

"(Holy Cross) stayed just far enough ahead to hold us off, and they hit some tough shots. Black is a good player, one of the best at this level. A lot of the shots he made, he earned the majority of them."

St. Ambrose tried to counter the Saints' bombing runs with the duo of senior forward Tom Kazanecki and freshman forward Grant Mason.

Kazanecki just missed a double-double on Senior Day by going for 20 points and nine rebounds, while Mason was the first man off the bench and provided a spark with 19 points.

"I just want to come in and help the team. It doesn't matter if I'm starting or not, winning at the end is all that matters," said Mason. "I felt the momentum swing, and I was trying to talk to the guys on defense and have us communicate more.

"They had too many open 3s, which was a problem."

With Holy Cross up 56-44 early in the second half, a three-point play at the 15-minute mark by Will Spriggs and a Kazanecki bucket kept the hosts within single digits.

The Saints then went up 66-51, but Kazanecki reeled off five straight points and Mason hit two free throws, then had a steal and layup to get SAU back within 66-61 with 8:53 still remaining.

However, that would be as close as the Bees would get. They got the deficit down to five five times in the second half, but each time Holy Cross had the answer.

"They came out hot. Credit to them," Kazanecki stated. "We just have to do a better job. That's all there is to it."

With eight teams qualifying for the CCAC Tournament, St. Ambrose finds itself in postseason mode effectively immediately.

After Judson's 77-69 win Saturday at Governors State, the Bees are in ninth place in the CCAC standings, a half-game behind the Eagles (12-15, 9-10).

"Our last two games are next week, and we've got to try to win them both and see where it goes from there," said Kazanecki. "That's all we can do."

Mason echoed those sentiments.

"The No. 1 goal is to win," he said. "Right now, every game matters."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0