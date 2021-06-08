Sandfort already feeling comfortable with new surroundings

"I think I’m going to have a chance to get some minutes, but it really all depends on how hard I work and how well I perform in the summer and the fall and leading up to the season," Sandfort said. "It’s really up to me."

He said he thinks his strengths are his playmaking ability, his ability to get off shots quickly and his overall basketball IQ.

There certainly is no question the Hawkeyes could use an influx of 3-point shooting ability, and that’s something Sandfort clearly could supply.

In three years as a varsity player at Waukee, he made 45.4% of the 302 3-pointers he attempted. He shot 45.8% as a senior and made 95.7% of his free throw attempts while averaging 16.6 points and 7.7 rebounds per game. He averaged 19.8 and 8.6 as a junior, but his shooting percentages improved every season.

He admitted that even with Wieskamp not around right now, there is plenty of competition at the small forward spot.

"So far Keegan (Murray) and Patrick (McCaffery) have really impressed me," Sandfort said. "Just their versatility and length can be a lot for teams to handle. But I think I can definitely come in and contribute some shooting.