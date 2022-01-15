SAU men survive sloppy finish for big CCAC victory

The St. Ambrose University men’s basketball team held on for a 61-54 victory over Roosevelt University on Saturday afternoon in its return to its home haunt of Lee Lohman Arena.
However, the Fighting Bees sure didn’t make it easy on themselves to pick up their third win in four starts since the turn of the new year and knock off the third-place team in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference.
Leading 57-48 after a Tom Kazanecki 3-pointer from the right corner with 1:55 left in regulation, turnovers against the Lakers’ press and missed free throws made the final few ticks much more harrowing than they needed to be as the guests made it a one-possession contest.
“We really think we’re starting to get better,” said veteran SAU coach Ray Shovlain. “We started making some mental mistakes at the end of the game, but we played well enough throughout on defense and rebounding that we were able to hold on.”
Holding on was just what the Bees (7-11, 6-7 CCAC) did in the final minutes as they hit 4 of 7 free throws and turned the ball over four times in their last eight possessions.
“It was kind of difficult for us to close that out because we kind of got a little discombobulated because they were pressuring us, getting all up in our grill and making it hard for us to pass,” said sophomore guard Will Spriggs who hit 3 of 5 free throws late to tie for team scoring honors with 14. “It really comes down to us doing the work in practice on ball-handling drills and ball-security drills. We have to really be able to focus on those to execute in a game.”
But, as Shovlain noted, “it’s better to have those learning experiences in a win than a loss.”
SAU had plenty of contributions from across the board, including from big man Patrick Torrey who grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds and scored two huge buckets in a 13-4 run that led to the 57-48 advantage that broke a deadlock at 44 forged by the Lakers' 12-0 run.
Spriggs and Kazanecki shared game scoring honors with 14 apiece as Kazanecki grabbed 11 boards. Jake Friel played a solid all-around game, finishing with 12 points and four assists. Ben Schols tossed in nine points and grabbed eight rebounds.
“It’s a big win for us,” said Spriggs. “It really brought the guys together.”
Roosevelt associate head coach Roy Ramos, running the team with head coach Joe Griffin sidelined, wishes he could have changed the script of the game considering how the final few minutes were played.
“Yeah, I wish we would have sped them up a little sooner,” he said after the Lakers dropped to 12-6, 7-4 CCAC. “They were running their offense very well in the half-court and we were just letting them do it.”
Another key was SAU’s ability to dominate the glass to the tune of 50-24 with 14 of those being offensive caroms that led to 11 second-chance points. That also kept the Lakers off the attack for even longer.
Not helping matters for Roosevelt was its shooting. The Lakers were 36.1% from the field, including 6 of 31 (19.4%) on 3-pointers.
Roosevelt was without two of its usual starters as senior center Eetu Villa (knee) and All-CCAC junior guard Josh Redic (torn labrum in hip) were lost to season-ending injuries.
Still, the Lakers had eight of its 10 players score in the game, led by DeKalb freshman Trenton Kyler’s game-high 17.
“We are a very deep team and have been able to manage since,” said Ramos. “It’s not an excuse at all; we have very capable players.”