SAU men survive sloppy finish for big CCAC victory

The St. Ambrose University men’s basketball team held on for a 61-54 victory over Roosevelt University on Saturday afternoon in its return to its home haunt of Lee Lohman Arena.

However, the Fighting Bees sure didn’t make it easy on themselves to pick up their third win in four starts since the turn of the new year and knock off the third-place team in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference.

Leading 57-48 after a Tom Kazanecki 3-pointer from the right corner with 1:55 left in regulation, turnovers against the Lakers’ press and missed free throws made the final few ticks much more harrowing than they needed to be as the guests made it a one-possession contest.

“We really think we’re starting to get better,” said veteran SAU coach Ray Shovlain. “We started making some mental mistakes at the end of the game, but we played well enough throughout on defense and rebounding that we were able to hold on.”

Holding on was just what the Bees (7-11, 6-7 CCAC) did in the final minutes as they hit 4 of 7 free throws and turned the ball over four times in their last eight possessions.