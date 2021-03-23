Solid season fell short of Hawkeyes' own lofty expectations

He really just wished he and his teammates could have lived up to their own expectations, as well as those of others.

There were extenuating circumstances, including injuries and a lot of wear and tear from a long season, but ultimately it seems those expectations perhaps weren't realistic.

“The one thing I know is that I couldn't have played any harder. I couldn't have worked any harder,’’ Garza said. “I put everything I could into this, and it just wasn't meant to be. Like I said, that's something that's going to sting for the rest of my life because I won't ever have another opportunity at it.’’

The question now is where the Iowa program goes from here. Garza will be gone and so will Jordan Bohannon, who played in more games, handed out more assists, made more 3-point field goals and sank a higher percentage of free throws than any player in Iowa history.

It’s possible No. 2 scorer Joe Wieskamp may also be lured away by the draw of the NBA draft.

McCaffery said he is excited by the group of young players in his program and it wouldn’t be shocking to see him bolster his roster with one or two graduate transfers, something he has hesitated to do in the past.

“I'm excited for the future of this program,’’ Garza said. “Fran McCaffery, he's changed my life, and he's changed so many people's lives, and he's the coach to do it.’’

