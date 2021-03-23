Solid season fell short of Hawkeyes' own lofty expectations

When it was all over Monday afternoon, Fran McCaffery tried very hard to put his team’s very recently completed basketball season into the proper perspective.
“I think the important thing is to appreciate what you've done,’’ the Iowa coach said as some of his players still were dabbing away tears. “And that's what we're going to do.’’
By any yardstick, McCaffery’s Hawkeyes had the most successful season of the 11 in which he has served as their head coach.
They tied a school record for most victories in Big Ten play (14) and finished higher in the standings (third) than any Iowa team since 2006. They advanced to the semifinals of the Big Ten tournament for the first time under his guidance, beat one of their most bitter rivals three times, were ranked among the top 15 teams in the country all season and procured the Hawkeyes’ highest NCAA tournament seed since 1987.
They did all that in the midst of a pandemic. McCaffery’s players had the discipline to shelter themselves from contact with the virus and get in all their scheduled games, something only about half the teams in the Big Ten and much less than half the teams in the country accomplished.
There was much to appreciate, much to be proud of.
But if we’re being honest, the Hawkeyes fell far short of expectations, and we’re not just talking about expectations that sprung from the imagination of uninformed outsiders.
These were self-imposed.
The Hawkeyes came into the season speaking openly of going to the Final Four and winning the national championship.
As late as the final weeks of the regular season, some Iowa players said they felt they were the best team in the country and deserving of a No. 1 seed.
Those comments seem ludicrous now because the Hawkeyes didn’t come anywhere near anything like that.
Perhaps that’s why there was so much sadness and regret after they were manhandled by a seventh-seeded Oregon team on Monday afternoon at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
“I really wanted to take this team and lead this team to where we could be,’’ said senior center Luka Garza, who shouldn’t have any regrets for anything he did personally. “I felt like this was a team where our season wasn't supposed to be over today.’’
Garza, who almost certainly did enough to etch his name as the best player in Iowa history, scored 36 points in his final game and found solace in hearkening back to his freshman year, when the Hawkeyes were 14-19.
“We were one of the worst teams in the Big Ten,’’ he said. “We were the laughingstock. Teams were coming into our building and beating us by 30. There was no postseason for us. There was no March Madness.’’
He and his teammates improved enough to make the NCAA tournament the following year and they would have made it last year if not for the pandemic. They were even better this season and landed a No. 2 seed.
Garza alluded to that game early this season when the No. 3-ranked Hawkeyes squared off with No. 1 Gonzaga.
“If you would have asked me my freshman year at the end if we would be in a game where we were No. 3 in the country, I would have told you you were crazy,’’ he said.
Garza also reflected on his own personal journey from an overweight, under-recruited high school sophomore to being a collegiate superstar.
He was a good player in his first two years and worked his way into being an absolutely extraordinary player in the past two. He won a few national player of the year awards last season and this season is likely to win almost all of them. He continued to improve statistically in almost every area.
McCaffery said he felt “truly blessed’’ to have had Garza on his team for four years.
“His leadership, his work ethic, his determination, his example for the young players, his consistency of effort and performance … We may never see another one like him,’’ McCaffery said after Monday’s game.
Garza was appreciative of the praise, but it wasn’t enough to dry his tears.
He really just wished he and his teammates could have lived up to their own expectations, as well as those of others.
There were extenuating circumstances, including injuries and a lot of wear and tear from a long season, but ultimately it seems those expectations perhaps weren't realistic.
“The one thing I know is that I couldn't have played any harder. I couldn't have worked any harder,’’ Garza said. “I put everything I could into this, and it just wasn't meant to be. Like I said, that's something that's going to sting for the rest of my life because I won't ever have another opportunity at it.’’
The question now is where the Iowa program goes from here. Garza will be gone and so will Jordan Bohannon, who played in more games, handed out more assists, made more 3-point field goals and sank a higher percentage of free throws than any player in Iowa history.
It’s possible No. 2 scorer Joe Wieskamp may also be lured away by the draw of the NBA draft.
McCaffery said he is excited by the group of young players in his program and it wouldn’t be shocking to see him bolster his roster with one or two graduate transfers, something he has hesitated to do in the past.
“I'm excited for the future of this program,’’ Garza said. “Fran McCaffery, he's changed my life, and he's changed so many people's lives, and he's the coach to do it.’’