Some positives on which to build in Augie men's hoops program

Some would look at the Augustana College men’s basketball final record of 7-5 and maybe shrug a shoulder.

Not very good for a program that played in two NCAA Division III National Championship games in the last six seasons and had a run of six straight tournament appearances through the 2019 season.

But this wasn’t the type of Augustana team that people became accustomed to seeing raise the roof at Carver Center along with championships banners.

This was a team that was starting over from scratch – almost literally.

The Vikings graduated six key seniors from last season’s 18-8 club that finished runner-up in the league (12-4) and lost in the CCIW tournament semifinals, denied of a seventh straight NCAA tournament bid.

The Vikings lost their most successful coach when Grey Giovanine unexpectedly retired last May.

The Vikings then had four players who could have filled key roles opt out of the season for one reason or another after Steve Schafer was named head coach in June.

The cupboard was pretty much bare for the former Viking. He returned to his alma mater and was left with a program of 15 players, including seven new recruits -- some of which weren't even his.