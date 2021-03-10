Some positives on which to build in Augie men's hoops program

Some would look at the Augustana College men’s basketball final record of 7-5 and maybe shrug a shoulder.
Not very good for a program that played in two NCAA Division III National Championship games in the last six seasons and had a run of six straight tournament appearances through the 2019 season.
But this wasn’t the type of Augustana team that people became accustomed to seeing raise the roof at Carver Center along with championships banners.
This was a team that was starting over from scratch – almost literally.
The Vikings graduated six key seniors from last season’s 18-8 club that finished runner-up in the league (12-4) and lost in the CCIW tournament semifinals, denied of a seventh straight NCAA tournament bid.
The Vikings lost their most successful coach when Grey Giovanine unexpectedly retired last May.
The Vikings then had four players who could have filled key roles opt out of the season for one reason or another after Steve Schafer was named head coach in June.
The cupboard was pretty much bare for the former Viking. He returned to his alma mater and was left with a program of 15 players, including seven new recruits -- some of which weren't even his.
The Vikings had some pieces to work with this season. Junior Justin Bottorff started six games as a sophomore and average 11.6 minutes per game. Sophomore Daniel Carr saw limited action in 15 varsity games his freshman season (averaging 4.0 points and 3.2 rebounds in 8.7 minutes per game), but was the JV co-MVP with classmate Nate Ortiz, who proved to be a complementary offensive piece this season.
Carter Duwa came in with high expectations as he bounced back from shoulder surgery that sidelined him his freshman season.
And that was about it.
So shrug at 7-5 and a fourth-place CCIW finish that included a victory in the CCIW tourney quarterfinals if you want. but Schafer got a lot out of this gritty group that played tremendously hard.
It was a success, all things considered.
“Overall, I look at the season, they embraced a new coaching staff and bought into our program,” said Schafer after Tuesday’s 78-58 loss to top-seeded Wheaton. “That’s hard to do when you have a coaching change.”
And on top of that, there was plenty of adversity in a COVID-19 pandemic-altered season. Schafer rattled off just a few -- 58 days off between Nov. 7 and Jan. 1, injuries, a young and inexperienced team, and another 10-day pause in February, just to mention some of the obstacles.
“Just the amount of adversity that these guys have had this year – and have handled – I’m just so proud of them for all they’ve overcome this year,” said Schafer. “To go 7-5 when I don’t think anybody really thought we could do that and finish in the top half of the league with everything they battle through … There’s a lot to be proud of with this young team and there’s a lot to look forward to.”
But there’s also still plenty of work to get accomplished – both by the staff and the returning players. It was painfully obvious that the Vikings need to hit the weight room in the offseason and get bigger and stronger. They got pushed around quite a bit and need to be able to push back – especially at the defensive end.
The coaching staff is also showing some hard work. Schafer already has 12 recruits who have put in a tuition deposit and he said there will be more on the way.
So look for plenty of fresh faces in the fall to push the 14 guys who could return. If they are more talented and match the heart of this group, it could be a quick turnaround.
Just remember that with every new coach there is a transition year. When Giovanine took over, his first season of 1999-2000 resulted in a 10-15 record. He never won fewer than 16 games in the next 20 seasons.
So a winning record is a positive.
Schafer is hoping it is just a start.