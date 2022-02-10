St. Ambrose coach Ray Shovlain wins No. 700

When asked what has kept the fire burning over nearly 40 years of coaching the St. Ambrose men’s basketball team, Ray Shovlain said succinctly, “I like winning.”

The 64-year-old has done a lot of it.

SAU’s 78-66 win over Iowa Wesleyan at Lee Lohman Arena on Thursday was the 700th win of Shovlain’s coaching career, all with the Fighting Bees.

Shovlain became the 63rd men’s college basketball coach to eclipse 700 wins and just one of four active in NAIA.

He was tearful after the win as he was presented with a plaque following the game. His career record stands at 700-532 for a winning percentage of 57%.

In addition to challenging and developing relationships with his student-athletes over the years, Shovlain has remained competitive as ever.

“I’m not a laid-back-type guy; yeah, I like winning,” he said. “It’s the interaction with the people. I love teaching and coaching, I really do. I love being in the classroom virtually every day over the last 30 years. I love interacting with the players. I challenge them, I think.”

A professor in SAU’s College of Business, Shovlain has also gained recognition as the activity director of the National Youth Sports Program at SAU, which was recognized as the top NYSP in the country in 1996.

Following a four-year playing career with the Bees that included single game, season and career assists records, he went on earn a master’s in Business Administration in 1982 at SAU. He was inducted into the SAU Athletic Hall of Fame in 1993.

Shovlain said success over the years has come thanks to the quality of players and people, and the assistant coaches.

“We’ve never had a full-time assistant, ever,” he said. “We have had quality young men that have came and gotten a lot better as they went, academically and athletically.”

He thanked the SAU administration, along with his wife, Betsy, and two kids, Kayla and Sean, for their support after his milestone win.

“The sacrifices that they’ve made and all the support they’ve provided, I’d also like to thank my mom and dad for all the opportunities as well,” he said. “Our players have done a great job, it’s a great opportunity, and I don’t know what else to say. I’ve been blessed.”

Shovlain said it’s come down to consistency along with his longevity as coach. The basketball program has earned 10 NAIA National Tournament appearances and 18 20-win seasons over his career.

“You’ve got to come to work every day to get paid, like my dad said,” Shovlain said. “Our guys over the years have been really quality as far as practice and representing themselves well. I’ve been overly proud of our guys as far as all the community service they’ve done that we’ve asked them and challenged them to do. I think that made a big difference in people’s lives.”

St. Ambrose senior Tom Kazanecki said it only takes knowing Shovlain to know he’s all about basketball.

“He just loves the game, he’s dedicated to the game and he loves his players,” Kazanecki said. “This is what he wants to do and this is what I feel like he’s meant to do. Basketball is who he is.”

Kazanecki said his coach’s dedication is inspiring in more ways than one.

“You’re about to graduate college, you’re about to get a job and work for that long,” he said. “You just hope that you can find something you love as much as he loves this. It’s just a good example for all the guys.”

For Shovlain, the relationships eclipse any numbers.

“When you get to the gates, I think that’s what it’s going to be all about,” he said. “I don’t think they’re going to ask you how many points did you score, I think they’re going to ask you how many positive lives did you impact.”

Shovlain has accomplished both.

