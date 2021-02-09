Struggling Hawkeyes plan to 'just keep plugging away'

Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said the Rutgers basketball team has brought about a mid-season turnaround by "shuffling the deck" and altering the starting lineup.
Ron Harper Jr., who averaged more than 20 points per game early in the season, has led the Scarlet Knights in scoring just once in the past seven games. Montez Mathis, who scored in double figures in eight of the first nine games, hasn’t done it since a Jan. 2 loss to Iowa, and he no longer starts. Jacob Young, the team’s No. 2 scorer, doesn’t start anymore either. Veteran guard Geo Baker and center Myles Johnson are a much bigger part of the offense.
The changes have added up to a four-game winning streak and a return to the national rankings for the Knights.
But don’t look for McCaffery to do anything that radical with his 15th-ranked Hawkeyes as they seek to snap out of a recent tailspin in a 6:30 p.m. game against No. 25 Rutgers on Wednesday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
McCaffery said his mantra will continue to be the same: Stay the course.
"We just keep plugging away," he said. "If you're going good, it's great. You don't take that for granted. If you lose a game, you try to get better in the next one, and then you try to get better in the next one. If you lose a couple in a row, respect your opponent, just keep working."
The only change the Hawkeyes have made in the starting lineup this season was made out of necessity. CJ Fredrick’s ongoing problems with a lower leg injury have prompted McCaffery to start freshman Keegan Murray in four games.
The Hawkeyes (13-6, 7-5 Big Ten) have gone 0-4 in those games.
The good news is that McCaffery thinks Fredrick will be back Wednesday.
"Our plan is for him to play," he said. "We'll see how he does (Tuesday) in practice."
But he cautioned that he still regards the 6-foot-3 sophomore as iffy, probably for the foreseeable future.
"When I say he's legitimately day-to-day, he's legitimately day-to-day, and it's probably going to be like that for the rest of the season," McCaffery said. "You can keep asking the question and I'll keep answering it as honestly as I can.
"I think he's going to play. I hope he plays. But he's only going to play if he feels right. If he's in pain and discomfort and can't go, then he won't go. We'll play somebody else."
Junior Connor McCaffery, who shifts from power forward to shooting guard when Fredrick is out, said Fredrick looked good in practice on Monday.
"He definitely made shots and drove to the basket and he looked like himself to me," Connor said.
"He obviously makes a huge difference," he added. "He’s obviously a dynamic scorer. He can score at all three levels. He brings another deadly 3-point shooter into the lineup."
The Hawkeyes’ recent problems, which have resulted in four losses in the past five games, have centered more on how they have finished games than the way they have started them. They led in the second half of all four defeats.
Murray, who had perhaps the best game of his young career the last time Iowa played Rutgers, said the Hawkeyes just need to fight through the adversity they sometimes have encountered late in games.
"We can put our heads down and feel sad for ourselves and have everyone feel sorry for themselves, or we can go out with the mindset that we’re the team we thought we could be at the beginning of the year and that we’ve shown," he said. "That’s something that we all believe in right now."
The Hawkeyes finished very well in their 77-75 victory on the road at Rutgers on Jan. 2. Murray got a key rebound with 16 seconds left, made two free throws and the Hawkeyes got the big defensive stops they needed.
"It was probably one of the first games where I got to experience the adversity that you have in the Big Ten …," said Murray, who collected 14 points, 9 rebounds, 3 blocked shots and 3 steals in that contest. "Getting that win I feel like really boosted my confidence going into the rest of the games this year. I feel like that game helped our team believe we can win all of our games. We just need to get back on track."