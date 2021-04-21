Tampering rumors cloud Fredrick's departure from Iowa

All of that points to the possibility that there was tampering, that Kentucky was in contact with Fredrick long before it legally was allowed to be.

It would be naïve to think that tampering with players in other programs isn’t rampant in college basketball right now. There are more than 1,500 players in the transfer portal and it’s guaranteed that some of them went there knowing they had a predetermined destination.

ESPN analyst Dick Vitale tweeted on Tuesday that he has been told by many coaches that tampering is widespread. He labeled it “pathetic.’’

He’s right. But don’t look for anything to be done about it. If it is that prevalent, the NCAA is likely to just ignore the problem, just as it has so many of the other issues in college athletics.

We just hope CJ knows what he is doing. He seems like a genuinely good kid with a ton of talent who may be steered by over-zealous adults into a less desirable situation.

When the possibility of him transferring to Kentucky was being discussed on those message boards, the general consensus wasn’t favorable.