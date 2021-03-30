TaterTough was inspiration to Hawkeye athletes

In April 2019, Tate got to go to the Masters golf tournament and hang out with native Iowan and fellow Hawkeyes fan Zach Johnson.

Because of Tate’s relationship with the Hawkeyes basketball team, he was allowed to be one of the few people in attendance this season at a Feb. 21 home game against Penn State in which Luka Garza broke the school’s career scoring record.

When Garza and his teammates learned after the game that Tate was there, they ran over to where he was sitting and exchanged greetings with him.

As you can imagine, there was an immense, heartfelt response when Tate’s journey ended Monday and the news was confirmed on the TaterTough Facebook page.

"If you knew him, you know what he meant to you and how he made your life better by being in it," the Facebook announcement stated. "Remember that and honor him by loving and living like he did."

Garza reacted on Twitter, saying "Tate has inspired since I heard his story, and will inspire me forever. His amazing family is in my prayers."