TaterTough was inspiration to Hawkeye athletes

Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma is one of those insidious afflictions you don’t hear a lot about because it’s so rare.
It is a tumor on the brain stem that usually afflicts children and is almost always inoperable. It impacts breathing, heart rate, the nervous system, almost everything.
Half the children who are diagnosed with it live fewer than nine months. Almost none live longer than two years.
Tate Schaefer hung on for 27 months.
And you can’t help but wonder if his association with athletes at the University of Iowa and other places didn’t have at least something to do with that.
Tate, who died of DIPG early Monday morning at the age of 13, had formed a special bond with members of the Iowa basketball team, former Iowa football player Austin Blythe and many others.
They drew inspiration from the indefatigable way in which the Williamsburg, Iowa, youth battled his disease, and you have to think he drew strength from their support.
Tate was diagnosed with DIPG on Dec. 13, 2018, and word quickly spread of the battle he faced.
It’s become commonplace for the Iowa athletic program to form relationships with children combating severe diseases, largely because of the proximity of the university’s Stead Family Children’s Hospital to the athletic complex.
For the past few years, everyone in Kinnick Stadium pauses at the end of the first quarter of home football games to wave to the kids in the hospital across the street.
But there was something about Tate’s personality and situation that really resonated. Through 31 rounds of radiation and countless experimental treatments, he always managed to maintain an infectious smile and upbeat approach.
On Jan. 6, 2019, a little more than a month after Tate was diagnosed, members of the Iowa basketball team wore "TaterTough" shirts during warmups prior to a game against Nebraska.
TaterTough shirts continued to make appearances in the ensuing years. The Hawkeyes’ Jordan Bohannon occasionally wore his during Zoom sessions with reporters this season.
Hundreds of athletes began wearing TaterTough bracelets to show their support.
Tate also formed a bond with Blythe, an NFL lineman who also was from Williamsburg. Blythe promised Tate that if he and the Los Angeles Rams made it to Super Bowl 53 in 2019 that he would fly Tate and his family to Atlanta for the game. He followed through on that promise.
When NFL players were allowed to wear special shoes for a game in December 2019 in support of a cause that was close to them, Blythe wore cleats bearing the TaterTough logo.
In April 2019, Tate got to go to the Masters golf tournament and hang out with native Iowan and fellow Hawkeyes fan Zach Johnson.
Because of Tate’s relationship with the Hawkeyes basketball team, he was allowed to be one of the few people in attendance this season at a Feb. 21 home game against Penn State in which Luka Garza broke the school’s career scoring record.
When Garza and his teammates learned after the game that Tate was there, they ran over to where he was sitting and exchanged greetings with him.
As you can imagine, there was an immense, heartfelt response when Tate’s journey ended Monday and the news was confirmed on the TaterTough Facebook page.
"If you knew him, you know what he meant to you and how he made your life better by being in it," the Facebook announcement stated. "Remember that and honor him by loving and living like he did."
Garza reacted on Twitter, saying "Tate has inspired since I heard his story, and will inspire me forever. His amazing family is in my prayers."
There were expressions of support and condolences on social media from Bohannon, the entire Iowa basketball program and Hawkeyes radio analyst Bobby Hansen. Tate’s older sister, Teagan, is an athlete at Williamsburg High School, and there were social media posts from seemingly half the girls basketball teams in Eastern Iowa.
Almost everyone, it seems, had gotten to know Tate and admired the determination he showed while fighting an unwinnable battle.
Frank Garza, Luka’s father, wrote on Twitter that it was a "blessing" to have gotten to know Tate.
"His courage, strength, fight and love of his Hawkeyes is a reminder to us all that how we face life’s challenges is more important than life itself," he wrote.