Ten things to know about Grand Canyon University

The Iowa basketball team begins play in the NCAA tournament Saturday against Grand Canyon University.
GCU is a school you don’t often hear about but it has an interesting background and a rich basketball history. Some things to know about the university and its basketball program:
1. Grand Canyon is not located anywhere near the Grand Canyon. The school originally was founded in Prescott, Ariz., in 1949 with 100 students and 16 faculty members, but in 1951 it relocated to a 90-acre plot of land on the west side of Phoenix, more than 200 miles south of the actual canyon.
2. This is Grand Canyon’s first appearance in the NCAA tournament. It won NAIA national championships in 1975, 1978 and 1988, transitioned to NCAA Division II in 1990, then moved up to Division I and joined the Western Athletic Conference in 2013.
3. The university has received national publicity for its wild and crazy homecourt atmosphere at GCU Arena, including a raucous student section known as the Havocs.
4. The Antelopes’ first-year head coach is Bryce Drew, who comes from a noted basketball family and has spent a lot of time in the Quad-Cities. Drew, formerly the head coach at Valparaiso and Vanderbilt, is the son of legendary Valpo coach Homer Drew and the younger brother of Baylor head coach Scott Drew. Bryce starred at Valparaiso from 1995-98 and played 12 games at The Mark of the Quad-Cities (now the TaxSlayer Center) when the Mid-Continent Conference tournament was held there.
5. GCU’s leading scorer is 7-foot, 267-pound center Asbjorn Midtgaard, who played handball and soccer as a kid in Denmark and didn’t take up basketball until the age of 14. He spent most of his college career at Wichita State before transferring to Grand Canyon last spring.
6. The Antelopes’ other star is 6-10 Alessandro Lever, who is from Bolzano, Italy. A four-year starter. Lever is only two games away from setting a school record for most games played.
7. GCU assistant coach, Jamall Walker, should be very familiar with Iowa. Prior to this season, he served as an assistant coach at Illinois for eight years and was the Illini head coach on an interim basis in the 2017 NIT after John Groce was fired.
8. The Antelopes have had three prominent former NBA players serve as their head coach: John Shumate (1983-86), Paul Westphal (1986-88) and Dan Majerle (2013-20).
9. The university’s college of business is named after Jerry Colangelo, who formerly was the director of USA Basketball and the Naismith Hall of Fame and also owned teams in the NBA and major league baseball. The Jerry Colangelo Museum was opened on the GCU campus in 2017.
10. Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren played for Grand Canyon after being a teammate of Iowa coach Fran McCaffery at the University of Pennsylvania. Warren transferred to GCU and averaged 23.3 points per game as a senior in 1985-86.