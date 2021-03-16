Ten things to know about Grand Canyon University

The Iowa basketball team begins play in the NCAA tournament Saturday against Grand Canyon University.

GCU is a school you don’t often hear about but it has an interesting background and a rich basketball history. Some things to know about the university and its basketball program:

1. Grand Canyon is not located anywhere near the Grand Canyon. The school originally was founded in Prescott, Ariz., in 1949 with 100 students and 16 faculty members, but in 1951 it relocated to a 90-acre plot of land on the west side of Phoenix, more than 200 miles south of the actual canyon.

2. This is Grand Canyon’s first appearance in the NCAA tournament. It won NAIA national championships in 1975, 1978 and 1988, transitioned to NCAA Division II in 1990, then moved up to Division I and joined the Western Athletic Conference in 2013.

3. The university has received national publicity for its wild and crazy homecourt atmosphere at GCU Arena, including a raucous student section known as the Havocs.