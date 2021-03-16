 Skip to main content
Ten things to know about Grand Canyon University

Ten things to know about Grand Canyon University

The Iowa basketball team begins play in the NCAA tournament Saturday against Grand Canyon University.

GCU is a school you don’t often hear about but it has an interesting background and a rich basketball history. Some things to know about the university and its basketball program:

Grand Canyon

Grand Canyon, January 2020.

1. Grand Canyon is not located anywhere near the Grand Canyon. The school originally was founded in Prescott, Ariz., in 1949 with 100 students and 16 faculty members, but in 1951 it relocated to a 90-acre plot of land on the west side of Phoenix, more than 200 miles south of the actual canyon.

WAC Championship Basketball

Grand Canyon players celebrate after defeating New Mexico State to clinch the school's first berth in the NCAA tournament.

2. This is Grand Canyon’s first appearance in the NCAA tournament. It won NAIA national championships in 1975, 1978 and 1988, transitioned to NCAA Division II in 1990, then moved up to Division I and joined the Western Athletic Conference in 2013.

Grand Canyon Havocs Basketball

Grand Canyon has one of the most active and innovative student cheering sections in the nation. The group refers to itself as the Havocs.

3. The university has received national publicity for its wild and crazy homecourt atmosphere at GCU Arena, including a raucous student section known as the Havocs.

WAC New Mexico St Grand Canyon Basketball

Grand Canyon head coach Bryce Drew was a star player at Valparaiso during all four years the Mid-Continent Conference tournament was held in the Quad-Cities.

4. The Antelopes’ first-year head coach is Bryce Drew, who comes from a noted basketball family and has spent a lot of time in the Quad-Cities. Drew, formerly the head coach at Valparaiso and Vanderbilt, is the son of legendary Valpo coach Homer Drew and the younger brother of Baylor head coach Scott Drew. Bryce starred at Valparaiso from 1995-98 and played 12 games at The Mark of the Quad-Cities (now the TaxSlayer Center) when the Mid-Continent Conference tournament was held there.

WAC Championship Basketball

Grand Canyon's Asbjørn Midtgaard holds up up the All Tournament team award after he helped the Antelopes defeat New Mexico State and win the Western Athletic Conference title on Saturday.

5. GCU’s leading scorer is 7-foot, 267-pound center Asbjorn Midtgaard, who played handball and soccer as a kid in Denmark and didn’t take up basketball until the age of 14. He spent most of his college career at Wichita State before transferring to Grand Canyon last spring.

WAC Championship Basketball

Senior forward Alessandro Lever (25) is a four-year starter for Grand Canyon.

6. The Antelopes’ other star is 6-10 Alessandro Lever, who is from Bolzano, Italy. A four-year starter. Lever is only two games away from setting a school record for most games played.

Jamall Walker mug

Jamall Walker

7. GCU assistant coach, Jamall Walker, should be very familiar with Iowa. Prior to this season, he served as an assistant coach at Illinois for eight years and was the Illini head coach on an interim basis in the 2017 NIT after John Groce was fired.

Obit Westphal Basketball

Paul Westphal, who played and coached in the NBA, coached Grand Canyon to a 37-7 record in the 1987-88 season.

8. The Antelopes have had three prominent former NBA players serve as their head coach: John Shumate (1983-86), Paul Westphal (1986-88) and Dan Majerle (2013-20).

Colangelo_Museum_051017_001.jpg

The Jerry Colangelo Museum sits on the Grand Canyon University campus not far from GCU Arena.

9. The university’s college of business is named after Jerry Colangelo, who formerly was the director of USA Basketball and the Naismith Hall of Fame and also owned teams in the NBA and major league baseball. The Jerry Colangelo Museum was opened on the GCU campus in 2017.

Big Ten Commissioner

Kevin Warren talks to reporters after being named the Big Ten's commissioner in 2019. Warren formerly starred in basketball at Grand Canyon University.

10. Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren played for Grand Canyon after being a teammate of Iowa coach Fran McCaffery at the University of Pennsylvania. Warren transferred to GCU and averaged 23.3 points per game as a senior in 1985-86.

