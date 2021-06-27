There's no doubt now: Wieskamp isn't coming back

Then he went to the combine in Chicago and recorded a vertical leap of 42 inches, fourth best among all the players there. He had the fourth best time in the lane agility drill and was sixth in the three-quarter sprint.

It became apparent he was a much better athlete than anyone anticipated.

He was measured at being 6 feet, 5.75 inches tall in his bare feet (6-7.25 with shoes), making him one of the few guys there who was actually the height displayed in the program last season. His wingspan was measured at 6-11.

Here was a real eye-popper: His body fat content was 4.1%, tied for second best among the combine participants. A healthy adult male in his 20s is supposed to have a body weight content between 8 and 19%.

That gives you an idea of how hard Wieskamp has worked and how badly he wants this to happen. Now. Not next year.

He didn’t look that great in the first 5-on-5 scrimmage on Thursday but it was largely a product of the team he played on. Everyone seemingly was intent on showcasing their own skills rather than functioning as a team and it showed on the scoreboard. They lost 94-54 with Wieskamp scoring a team-high eight points.