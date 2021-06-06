Three Hawkeye players will play in Europe this summer

The teams will be coached by Syracuse’s Jim Boeheim, South Carolina’s Frank Martin and Larry Brown, who has served as the head coach for UCLA, Kansas, SMU and 10 different NBA and ABA clubs. McCaffery said he plans to go on the trip as a spectator, but could end up serving as Martin’s assistant coach.

The plan is to play in a tournament in Switzerland, which has not yet opened its borders to international travel. If that doesn’t change before August, the teams will participate in an event in England.

“Normally we would be pretty certain if we were going to Switzerland or Estonia or Spain,’’ McCaffery said. “They’ve gone to all different locations over the years but this year we have two places and we’re still not even sure which one we’re going to yet … I really think it will be Switzerland.’’

The players will travel to the New York City area in early August and practice at Manhattan College for two days before heading overseas.

McCaffery said he expects it to be a great developmental opportunity for all three. Keegan Murray made the Big Ten’s all-freshman team last season and Patrick McCaffery averaged 5.2 points per game while playing in every game. Kris Murray saw considerably less playing time, but Coach McCaffery said he expects him to play an “integral’’ role in the future.