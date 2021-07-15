Toussaint assured of being Hawkeyes' floor general

"He’s improved his jumper," McCaffery said. "He’s going to make a lot more jumpers, but he’s still trying to control the game and kind of pick his spots on when to attack and when not to attack."

The 6-foot Toussaint started 20 games as a freshman when Bohannon was recovering from hip surgery, but he showed only flashes of his potential last season as a sophomore.

He scored 14 points in an early-season loss to No. 1-ranked Gonzaga. He had six steals early in January against Maryland and 10 points and six assists early in February against Michigan State. He reached a season high with seven assists against Ohio State later on, but in between there were some rough moments.

"I felt like last year was just another learning experience …," Toussaint said. "I don’t want to say it was a bad year or a slow year but I learned and I took a lot from it."

He also was plagued by a bone spur on his left ankle and had surgery immediately after the season to have it removed.

"I just played through it," he said. "I didn’t want to tell anybody just because that’s the way I am. I don’t want to share my business. At the end of the season I talked to (trainer Brad Floy) and he said it’s good that I take care of it now if I want to play a long time."