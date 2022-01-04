Transfer Enaruna excels for Cyclones

“I’m having a lot of fun,” said Enaruna, who grabbed a team-high four offensive rebounds in the 77-72 loss to the Bears. “It’s been a long time since I’ve been a big part of a team, as being a big factor and being somebody that coach is able to trust to play in big moments. So I’m having a lot of fun and I feel like my teammates really uplift me. I’m really feeding off of their energy as well.”

Enaruna has been and could continue to be the X-factor for the Cyclones (12-1, 0-1 Big 12). His 6-foot-8 frame, instincts and athleticism make him a force around the rim at all times, and his quick, fluid moves have allowed him to develop into a strong finisher in the paint.

He’ll need to be all of that and more if ISU is to repel the Red Raiders (10-2, 0-0), who have won five straight — including three in a row at Hilton — in the series.

“If you watch Tristan when the game starts and you watch his rebounding energy, then you’ll know how the game’s gonna go for him that night,” Otzelberger said. “We’ve seen those games — and again, Saturday was one — where he starts out and that’s how we score. He’s on the offensive glass and then he’s cutting hard.