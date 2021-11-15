Transfer mania makes scouting reports a guessing game

That probably makes them a little easier for opposing teams to scout, but McCaffery thinks it also brings a cohesion and chemistry that perhaps some transfer-packed programs lack, especially early in the season.

“For us, we have veteran guys coming back, we have veteran guys in the second unit that are impactful for those guys that are coming off the bench,’’ he said, adding that he likes the way his team has meshed in the first two games.

“Our guys that didn't play as much last year I thought played like veteran guys, which they should have, because they were here for a year."

Getting noticed: Iowa won each of its first two games by 30 or more points, which did not go unnoticed around the country. The Hawkeyes received 13 votes in the latest Associated Press poll after not getting any in the preseason poll.

Maybe not done: McCaffery praised the two new players Iowa signed last week — Dasonte Bowe and Josh Dix — and said the Hawkeyes aren’t necessarily done recruiting for this year.

“Never done,’’ he said. “We could sign another one potentially, but it all depends on the rest of our roster, who comes back, who doesn't.’’