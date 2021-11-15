Transfer mania makes scouting reports a guessing game

University of Iowa men's basketball coach Fran McCaffery was asked the other night about some of the bizarre outcomes we’re seeing in games in the first week of this season.
He had at least a partial explanation: This early in the season in the current state of college basketball, it’s almost impossible to assemble accurate scouting reports for opposing teams because about a third of the Division I players in the country have changed teams via the transfer portal since last season.
In the mid-major and low-major programs that power-5 schools play in these opening weeks, a lot more than a third of the players are new. In some cases, almost the entire roster is unknown.
As McCaffery noted, even if you think you know something about the team you’re facing, you probably don’t.
“Now, with the portal, everybody reloads,’’ he said. “Everybody’s got 16 guys. You go through the scouting report and they’ve got 16 guys … There’s a lot of teams that you’re playing with 24-year-olds so you don’t know who you’re going to play when you schedule that game …
“That’s the world we live in right now.’’
(It should be noted that even Iowa, which generally disdains transfers, has two 24-year-olds on the roster.)
In any case, all this player movement makes for some challenging early-season preparations.
North Carolina Central, the team the Hawkeyes host at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday at 8 p.m., will have five transfers in the starting lineup.
So will Alabama State, the team that comes to Iowa City on Thursday after playing at Iowa State on Tuesday.
So will Portland State, which comes to Carver-Hawkeye next week.
In Iowa’s first six non-conference games before it begins playing schools you’ve actually heard of, 23 of the 30 opposing starters will be transfers.
Portland State’s leading scorer and rebounder, James Jean-Marie, is attending his fifth school in the past five years. He has a teammate who has played at four colleges.
You would think the Hawkeyes might know at least a little bit about this North Carolina Central club that is next on the schedule since they just played the Eagles last season. But 13th-year head coach LeVelle Moton has almost an entirely new roster.
“That's a team with winning DNA,’’ McCaffery said Monday. “It's hard to do what LeVelle has done there: Multiple championships, multiple NCAA tournament appearances. Yet, he's got nine transfers and only a couple guys back … That's the world we live in.’’
Only three players on the team were there last season and the only one who starts, Alex Caldwell, didn’t play against the Hawkeyes. He had just arrived as a transfer from Southeast Missouri State.
One of the Eagles’ starters from that 2020 game already has played against the Hawkeyes. Jordan Perkins transferred to Longwood, which visited Iowa last week.
North Carolina Central’s other four current starters were at Providence, New Hampshire, Indiana State and Cal State-Dominguez Hills last year.
Starting guard Randy Miller Jr. is an example of just how transient college basketball has become.
He began his college career at Mount St. Mary’s in 2016-17, transferred to Moberly Community College, then went to North Carolina Central, where he averaged 13.3 points per game to help the Eagles reach the NCAA tournament in 2019. After an injury the following season, he transferred to Indiana State. Now he’s back at North Carolina Central.
This annual shuffle of players isn’t only happening at the mid-major and low-major level although it’s more prevalent there.
Minnesota has just one player back from last season’s roster — Eric Curry — and many other power-5 programs, including Iowa State, are making extensive use of the portal.
Iowa, on the other hand, has only one player who ever attended a day of class at another college. Starting center Filip Rebraca transferred in from North Dakota this year. Without researching all 350 Division I schools, we’ll go out on a limb and say the Hawkeyes probably lead the country in fewest transfers.
That probably makes them a little easier for opposing teams to scout, but McCaffery thinks it also brings a cohesion and chemistry that perhaps some transfer-packed programs lack, especially early in the season.
“For us, we have veteran guys coming back, we have veteran guys in the second unit that are impactful for those guys that are coming off the bench,’’ he said, adding that he likes the way his team has meshed in the first two games.
“Our guys that didn't play as much last year I thought played like veteran guys, which they should have, because they were here for a year."
Getting noticed: Iowa won each of its first two games by 30 or more points, which did not go unnoticed around the country. The Hawkeyes received 13 votes in the latest Associated Press poll after not getting any in the preseason poll.
Maybe not done: McCaffery praised the two new players Iowa signed last week — Dasonte Bowe and Josh Dix — and said the Hawkeyes aren’t necessarily done recruiting for this year.
“Never done,’’ he said. “We could sign another one potentially, but it all depends on the rest of our roster, who comes back, who doesn't.’’
Jackson-Davis honored: Despite scoring 49 points in the first two games, Iowa’s Keegan Murray did not win Big Ten Conference player of the week honors, largely because Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis had an extraordinary first week.
Jackson-Davis won the award after averaging 20 points, 10.5 rebounds and 5 blocked shots per game in victories over Eastern Michigan and Northern Illinois. His seven blocks against NIU tied for the fourth most in Hoosier history.
Nebraska’s Bryce McGowens was named the freshman of the week after scoring 54 points in the Cornhuskers’ first two games.