UMKC at Iowa at a glance

UMKC AT IOWA
When: 7:01 p.m.
Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City
TV: Streaming on BTN+
Radio: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)
Twitter: @Dox5
STORYLINES
• Iowa romped to a 106-73 victory over Longwood in its season opener Tuesday, opening an early 23-3 lead and holding a 56-29 advantage at halftime. Keegan Murray collected 24 points, seven rebounds and five blocked shots in only 17 minutes of playing time. Jordan Bohannon made six 3-pointers and scored 18 points, also in 17 minutes.
• Iowa center Filip Rebraca, a transfer from North Dakota, played against UMKC twice in each of the past few seasons when both teams were in the Summit League. He averaged 15 points and 6.5 rebounds in two games against the Roos last season.
• UMKC, 11-13 last season under coach Billy Donlon, opened with a 71-56 loss at Minnesota. Junior forward Josiah Allick, a preseason All-Summit League pick who averaged 15 points per game last season, led the way with 21 points. Former Chicago Simeon prep star Evan Gilyard, who started 66 of 97 games the past four years at UTEP and New Mexico State, added 12 points. The Roos have another familiar name in starting forward Anderson Kopp, younger brother of Indiana’s Miller Kopp.
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
Iowa (1-0)
Keegan Murray;6-9;so.;24.0
Patrick McCaffery;6-9;so.;11.0
Filip Rebraca;6-9;sr.;2.0
Joe Toussaint;6-0;jr.;9.0
Jordan Bohannon;6-1;sr.;18.0
UMKC (0-1)
Anderson Kopp;6-5;jr.;2.0
Jacob Johnson;6-5;so.;6.0
Josiah Allick;6-8;jr.;21.0
Marvin Nesbitt;6-4;sr.;11.0
Evan Gilyard;5-10;sr.;12.0