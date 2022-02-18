Underwood expects more fight from Illini

Fighting Illini coach Brad Underwood has said several times that he does not read social media, especially during the season.

However, since part of my job is engaging with certain social media accounts I can tell you Wednesday's loss to Rutgers left a bad taste in the mouth of all of Illini Nation.

Given Underwood's comments Friday, the coaching staff feels the same way.

His facial expressions while addressing the media let everyone watching know he saw and felt the same things that his fan following did.

"The one thing I'm never going to stomach is the fact that my team got outplayed," Underwood said. "That pisses me off. That's some (BS) to be honest. I don't care if it's five dudes at the rec center, we're going to fight now."

Underwood would like opponents to know that they were in a rock fight after playing Illinois, and that has not been the case lately. He referred specifically to the lack of rebounding effort from All-American center Kofi Cockburn.

Illinois was out-rebounded 46-28; that is effort, or lack thereof. Two starters who played more than 20 minutes — Da'Monte Williams and Alfonso Plummer — recorded just one rebound each.

Underwood was asked if he would make a line-up change. He did not say yes or no, but something has to be different. The effort and production early on is not there.

The favorite, from fans and media alike, is to see more court time for freshman RJ Melendez. Former Iowa Hawkeye and now Big Ten Network color analyst Jess Settles agrees.

"Melendez is a star in the making with a bright upside and brings a certain energy to the Illinois team," Settles said.

Like it or not, one thing for sure: starting with Michigan State on Saturday, you will see the fight back in the Fighting Illini.

"When my teams get outplayed, it pisses me off; it's BS. We built a reputation on playing hard here. If I knew I wouldn't lose my job, I would put (his team) in pads, tell football coach Bret Bielema come over and hand the ball off to somebody and see if we can bowl somebody over."

If Illinois is going to be the team everyone thought, going backward in February is not ideal.

That's not to say the other side didn't contribute to Wednesday's defeat.

"Rutgers is playing the best basketball of anyone in our league right now, so I'm not going to take anything away from them and their effort," Underwood said.

Now the Illinois coach is looking for more of that effort from his own team.

"We're going to get up and go again in a street fight," Underwood said. "You sometimes get your butt kicked. What are you going to do? Lay down and take it? No, we're going to fight back."

What he is looking for is for his team to go "old school" and compete the way they are supposed to. Things are different today, and he knows this. But in his day, he said, this is how they dealt with things.

"When I was in high school, that was where you went to throw down. We all went to the Pizza Hut to throw down. That was before people shot everybody," he said.

He ended this press conference by saying, "If anyone wants to go to Pizza Hut, I'll be there in about 2.5 hours."

