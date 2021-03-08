UNI's Jacobson: The game should have been played

CEDAR FALLS — Ben Jacobson was showing as much restraint as he had left in him on Monday following an extremely frustrating weekend in St. Louis.
The University of Northern Iowa head basketball coach revealed during his season-ending press conference the COVID-19 test result that knocked his team out of Friday's quarterfinal round of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament appeared to be a false positive.
Jacobson noted that following Thursday night’s win over Illinois State, one of his players' COVID-19 test results came back positive. That test was run again on a second platform Friday morning and found to be negative.
The next step taken by the league and local health officials was to ask if the player had a confirmed positive within the previous 120 days, which he did not.
Contact tracing then began using Kinexon data acquired from wristbands worn by UNI’s players that revealed how long teammates were within six feet of each other. St. Louis city healthy officials used that data to rule out participation of a high enough number of players on the Panthers’ roster to result in a forfeit of the scheduled 5 p.m. game against Drake.
No further steps were taken by MVC leaders or local health officials to determine whether the player in question was infected with COVID-19.
As it turns out, UNI retested its player on Friday and that test came back negative. But the result wasn't known until after the decision to cancel the game had already been made.
That is Jacobson's point of contention.
“I’ll start there,” Jacobson said. “There should’ve been one more step. This is the only conference tournament we get to play. So to end it right there and say that is it, should not have been on their list of protocols.
“Whomever set that up, whatever conversations they had, that shouldn’t have been the end. The next step should’ve been OK, let’s test him again to confirm the positive.
“If that test comes back positive, it is over. But if that comes back negative and you run it on the second platform, like they do on the initial one, and that comes back negative, now you have a positive on Thursday night and you have a negative and a negative and you have a lot to talk about. At that point there is a lot to discuss.”
Jacobson also addressed why Bradley was allowed to play its tournament game on Thursday after a positive test. In that case, the Braves’ player had a confirmed positive in the previous 120 days and his positive came up negative on the second platform which meant the tests were picking up some residual and Bradley was able to move on and say he already had the virus.
After stating that, Jacobson circled back.
“The fact we did not have the next step is what I’m disappointed in,” Jacobson said. “I’m good with the first test, second test and asking if he already had it. Why didn’t we have one more step in the protocols? We did a great job of playing all 90 games and something we should feel good about as a league. But during the course of a regular season you can cancel a game and make it up. That is part of playing all those games.
“In a conference tournament you can’t cancel it and make it up. Planning and discussing protocols needed to be 100% right. Our job as leaders is to figure out every path possible to get to the bottom of it and make it right. And the only thing you can do at 10 in the morning is retest him. If we retested him at 10 in the morning, we would’ve had the two negatives back by mid-afternoon. If we have two negatives back by mid-afternoon that is part of the discussion and that conversation may go a different way.”
Jacobson also pointed out that after requesting all venues provide extra space for players to social distance during the regular season, that was not the case at the Enterprise Center.
“To think we would go into the Valley tournament and not have bigger space available so our guys could distance when we are there for pregame and halftime, so they are not racking up Kinexon minutes -- just the communication, planning and organization of that part -- to fathom that we would do it during the course of the year but then go to the tournament and not have the same room available.”
The more information Jacobson gathered during discussions with MVC Commissioner Doug Elgin on both Friday night and Saturday morning, the further annoyed the veteran coach got.
“My level of disappointment, I thought it was high when I got word at 4:30 (Friday afternoon) and it is higher now,” Jacobson said. “My conversation with Doug Elgin on Friday night and Saturday were about that. How did this happen? How could this possibly happen. It was a mistake, a flat out mistake from a communication standpoint. A planning standpoint. A flat out mistake that some of those things did not get taken care of and got missed.
“There was no intent on anyone’s part to have this go the way it went. That, however, is not good enough for our guys. There were three or four opportunities to either help or completely stop this from happening.
“Like I said, my disappointment and frustration is far higher right now than when I found out at 4:30 and I didn’t think that would be possible.”
Bottom line, with the information Jacobson was able to gather from discussions with the league, UNI leaders and medical personnel, he says the game should have been played.
“On purpose I gave myself a couple of days to make sure I had all the information,” Jacobson said. “To make sure I thought through the things that could’ve and should’ve been done. I’m just going to tell you, it is tough. The game should’ve been played.
“With everything I know that game should’ve been played. There is no two ways around it. I cannot tell you just how terrible I feel for our guys.”