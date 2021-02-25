Viking men endure another nightmarish game in loss to Carroll

Augie held a 20-17 lead after Jack Jelen hit two free throws with 9:23 left in the opening half.

Those were Augie's last points of the first 20 minutes as they ended up trailing 26-20 at the break. The scoreless string ended up stretching to 10-minutes, 49-seconds.

A 3-pointer by Daniel Carr (12 points, 13 rebounds) at the 18:34 mark of the second half snapped that drought and pulled the Vikings within 26-23. However, Augustana never could get any closer as the hosts built a double-digit lead and kept it for much of the closing half.

In addition to Carr's output, fellow sophomores Carter Duwa added 10 points and Justin Bottorff eight. Junior Luke Johnson contributed seven.

The Vikings finished the game shooting just 35.4% from the field, making 17 shots on 48 attempts. They hit just 6 of 20 3-point attempts (30%) and were out-rebounded 32-31.

Carroll had three players in double-digit scoring. Ryan Mendoza led the Pioneers (4-6, 4-6 CCIW) with 17 points, while both Justin Steinike and Tarren Hall added 14.

The two teams close regular-season CCIW action with their rematch on Saturday at the Carver Center and Schafer is hoping to figure out a way to handle the Pioneer pressure in that contest.

“We've gotta be more ball tough, we've gotta be able to finish plays around the rim, we've gotta do a better job taking care of the basketball,” said Schafer, crediting sophomore Matt Hanushewsky with tremendous hustle in the game. “This was the second game in a row that we've been beaten on the boards (32-31) and that's definitely been an Achilles heel for this team the last two nights. We have to continue to stress those things and if we can clean those up in the next 24 or 48 hours, we can have some success on Saturday at home.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.