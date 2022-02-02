Vikings come up just short of another upset against Wheaton

The Augustana College men’s basketball team pulled off a shocker the first time it played nationally ranked Wheaton this season.

The Vikings weren’t too far off from upsetting the Thunder a second time.

On Wednesday at the Carver Center, the 15th-ranked Thunder made some key plays down the stretch as the Vikings couldn’t finish in the final seven minutes of the contest. That left the Vikings short of a second CCIW upset, falling 74-63.

“We knew they would be coming in hungry and we just made a few too many mistakes mentally,” said Augie senior guard Luke Johnson, who led the balanced Viking offense with 13 points.

A couple of those mental mistakes came on the defensive end where Wheaton’s Nick Schiavello and Nyameye Adom hit 3-pointers on consecutive trips that took the Thunder (17-4, 9-3 CCIW) from a 62-59 lead to a nine-point advantage with just 1:44 left.

Schiavello’s 3-pointer was his only bucket of the game. He came in averaging less than a point a game.

“The point guard made a great drive and kicked it to (Schiavello) standing in the corner and he hit a 3 with the shot clock running down,” Augie coach Tom Jessee said. “That was one of the guys we were going to let shoot. He jumped up and made a huge 3 to go up six.”

Adom with the ball, on the other hand, wasn’t necessarily what the Vikings (9-12, 4-8 CCIW) wanted. He and fellow guard Tyson Cruikshank came in averaging 39.5 points per game and left with a combined 48.

“In college basketball, guard play usually wins and I have two really special guards,” Wheaton coach Mike Schauer said. “I thought Tyson really carried us in a first half that really could have gotten away from us.”

Cruikshank poured in 18 of his game-high 26 in the first 20 minutes and Adom scored 14 of his 22 in the second half.

Together they were a combined 9 of 14 on 3-pointers, helping the Thunder shoot 48% (12 of 25) from deep.

With leading scorer Dan Carr (12 points, eight rebounds) on the bench with two fouls late in the first half, the Vikings got a boost from freshman Mikey Hamilton, who came in and played well.

Hamilton scored four points and grabbed three rebounds in the final 2:55 of the half. Hamilton had a bucket sandwiched by field goals from Johnson and fellow freshman Colton Gillingham as Augie scored the final six points to lead 39-37 at the break.

The teams traded leads four times and were tied twice in the second half — the final tie coming at 56 with 7:26 left on a Hamilton basket. After that, Wheaton scored the next six points to take the lead for good as Augie scored only seven points in the final 7 ½ minutes.

“Man, we were right there,” said Jessee, liking the fact that his squad only gave up a combined 15 points on fast-break buckets and second-chance points in the contest. “We took every punch they threw.”

But the Vikings couldn't speed up the Thunder and get the game into a tempo they preferred. Out of the offensive sets, Augie hit just 5 of 20 3-point tries. The Vikings, who turned the ball over 17 times to Wheaton's 11, were also out-rebounded 28-22.

Freshmen guards Matt Hawkins — who got a start for the ailing Nate Ortiz — and Gillingham each scored 10 for the Vikings, who got 24 bench points and came close to another huge league upset.

“We’re happy we got them the first time, but we can’t be satisfied with that,” Johnson said. “A lot of these games we are in, we just need to figure out a way to finish.”

