Vikings hold for victory, extend CCIW winning streak to 21 years

Nothing has come easy for the Augustana College men’s basketball team this season, so it should only figure that Saturday’s home regular-season finale played out the way it did.
The Vikings made a pair of huge runs on the visiting Carroll Pioneers on each side of halftime to blow out to a 20-point lead with just under seven minutes left in regulation.
Instead of being able to kick it into cruise control, the Vikings had to kick it back in to gear in order to scrape out a 73-68 victory at the Carver Center.
“We weathered it enough to find a way to win,” said Augie coach Steve Schafer after his club closed the COVID-19-shortened regular-season with a 6-4 overall and CCIW record.
That earned the Vikings a fourth-place league finish and a home game on Saturday in the expanded and adapted CCIW Tournament that begins on Thursday with a play-in game between the eighth- and ninth-place finishers — North Park and Millikin. Augie is scheduled to host North Central (5-5, 5-5 CCIW) at a time to be announced.
The Vikings, who were given Friday off to rest, jumped to that 20-point lead at 69-49 with 6:48 left when Carter Duwa (16 points) hit a little runner in the lane in traffic.
Instead of wilting, the Pioneers — behind the hot shooting of Tarren Hall — mounted a rally. Justin Steinike (18 points) hit a bucket and then split free throws around an Augie turnover. Then Hall (game-high 26 points) took over, scoring 14 straight points and stretching the Pioneers' run to 17 straight to make it a 69-66 game with 3:21 left.
“Any good team is going to make a run,” said Schafer. “They had a kid get super hot at the end and made everything. As a result, they got some confidence and got some momentum.
“We’re a young team and took some shots that weren’t great and created some run outs and kick-outs for them and all of a sudden, it was a basketball game.”
Daniel Carr (20 points, 10 rebounds) ended the run with a nice drive off a Luke Johnson assist that proved to be the game-winner as Augie took a 71-66 lead with 3:11 left. The Vikings only gave up one more Hall bucket the rest of the way to secure the victory in a game Augie led 41-31 at halftime thanks to a 24-10 run in the final 10:34 of the half.
Schafer felt that defense was the key to avenging Thursday’s 65-52 loss in Van Male Fieldhouse in Waukesha, Wis. The Vikings, who opened the second half on a 26-15 run, frequently switched zone and man defenses, and that left the Pioneers (4-7, 4-7 CCIW) settling for outside shots and not attacking when that had been successful early in the game.
“Us changing our defenses around throughout the game really bothered them and I think that was the difference in the game,” said Schafer.
Along with securing the No. 4 seed for the tourney, the victory also extended the Vikings’ string of winning seasons in the league to 21 straight and gave lone senior Jack Jelen a nice memory on senior day in an empty Carver Center.
“This was a huge game because we didn’t want to go into the conference tourney losing two games in a row. We wanted to build that momentum,” said Jelen, who finished with seven points and six assists. “
Jelen has been part of some great teams that have won CCIW titles and made deep tournament runs, and he wanted to be part of a squad that kept building that winning tradition.
“It’s pretty awesome to be part of something that has taken place over 21 years,” he said. “We talked about that in practice and keeping that going, not just for ourselves, but for every other player that has played here.”
It was special for Schafer, too, who played at Augie and was a student-assistant when that run started.
“I know that the alums, our fan base, students and administration are extremely proud of this group for being able to sustain that winning streak,” said Schafer. “And I am, too. We’re a young team, and I don’t think there were a lot of expectations around us. … I’m proud of how these guys responded and continued to stay tougher and find ways to win some games.”