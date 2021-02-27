Vikings hold for victory, extend CCIW winning streak to 21 years

“Any good team is going to make a run,” said Schafer. “They had a kid get super hot at the end and made everything. As a result, they got some confidence and got some momentum.

“We’re a young team and took some shots that weren’t great and created some run outs and kick-outs for them and all of a sudden, it was a basketball game.”

Daniel Carr (20 points, 10 rebounds) ended the run with a nice drive off a Luke Johnson assist that proved to be the game-winner as Augie took a 71-66 lead with 3:11 left. The Vikings only gave up one more Hall bucket the rest of the way to secure the victory in a game Augie led 41-31 at halftime thanks to a 24-10 run in the final 10:34 of the half.

Schafer felt that defense was the key to avenging Thursday’s 65-52 loss in Van Male Fieldhouse in Waukesha, Wis. The Vikings, who opened the second half on a 26-15 run, frequently switched zone and man defenses, and that left the Pioneers (4-7, 4-7 CCIW) settling for outside shots and not attacking when that had been successful early in the game.

“Us changing our defenses around throughout the game really bothered them and I think that was the difference in the game,” said Schafer.