Vikings rally to give Schafer first Augie coaching victory

The first victory of coach Steve Schafer's tenure as Augustana College men's basketball coach will be memorable for so many reasons.
Schafer's young Vikings were all but out of Saturday's home debut at the Carver Center, trailing defending CCIW regular-season champ North Central by 15 points with just over eight minutes left.
Belying their youthful roster, the Vikings showed the resolve of a veteran team and turned the tables, outscoring the Cardinals 29-10 in the final 8:21 of the contest. Daniel Carr applied the final nails to the victory with two clutch free throws with :03.4 left.
Justin Bottorff used his length to tip the ensuing in-bound pass and Luke Johnson corralled the loose ball as the final horn sounded, giving the Vikings their first victory of the season and Schafer his first coaching victory back at his collegiate alma mater.
“Even though our record is 1-2, I'm undefeated at home, so the honeymoon stays a little intact,” joked Schafer. “We've got a long ways to go, but it was great to get the first one. The kids were awesome in the locker room after the game congratulating me. I got a lot of texts from alums and Coach G (predecessor Grey Giovanine). It was really a special day.”
Making it even more special was how the Vikings handed the 3-1 Cardinals their first defeat as a number of players contributed — in both subtle and significant ways.
Freshmen Tyler Knuth (five points) and Jonthan Mullins (nine points, three assists) played well in their 11 and 14 minutes, respectively.
Johnson finished with seven points, including three key free throws in the closing stretch. He also went sprawling to the floor to grab a rebound of Blaise Meredith's missed 3-pointer and called a timeout with :04.1 left in regulation.
That play was followed by great execution on the ensuing in-bounds play to get the ball to Carr, who was fouled and hit both free throws to create the final margin.
“It was great to get that first win, especially on our home court where Coach Schafer (played),” said Carr, who finished tied for game-high honors with 21 points and a team-best eight rebounds. “It felt really good to get that first one, especially being down 15 and having to make a real run at the end.”
Schafer and Carr both said that a defensive switch in a timeout with 11:43 left in the game after Augie went down by 15 the first time was a critical turning point. And it led to keeping the 3-1 Cardinals out of the paint on offense, pressuring full-court, and forcing them into contested jump shots instead of layups off cuts and screens.
“They just came together and found a way,” said Schafer. “That's what I'm so proud of these guys for. They stayed in the fight when their backs were against the wall and found a way.”
Still trailing 71-58 with 6:59 left, Sophomore Carter Duwa (five points) hit a triple that started a run of 15 straight Vikings points. Knuth had a three-point play on a putback, Carr had a 3 and a bucket around two Johnson free throws and Jack Jelen (12 points) capped that spree with a layup.
“We had big-time plays down the stretch by a lot of guys,” said Schafer, who also got 13 points from Bottorff.
A Jelen teardrop layup off a drive that beat the shot clock gave the Vikings the lead for good with 1:02 left in regulation.
“We gave ourselves a chance,” said Carr, “and had some big plays by a number of guys that got us back in the game.”
Mike Pollack led North Central with 21 points, Shea Cupples added 19 and Brian Johnson 13. Once again, the Vikings put the clamps on all-conference standout Meredith, holding him to six points on Saturday and 13 total in the back-to-back games, including NCC's 71-62 victory on Thursday in Naperville.