Vikings rally to give Schafer first Augie coaching victory

Freshmen Tyler Knuth (five points) and Jonthan Mullins (nine points, three assists) played well in their 11 and 14 minutes, respectively.

Johnson finished with seven points, including three key free throws in the closing stretch. He also went sprawling to the floor to grab a rebound of Blaise Meredith's missed 3-pointer and called a timeout with :04.1 left in regulation.

That play was followed by great execution on the ensuing in-bounds play to get the ball to Carr, who was fouled and hit both free throws to create the final margin.

“It was great to get that first win, especially on our home court where Coach Schafer (played),” said Carr, who finished tied for game-high honors with 21 points and a team-best eight rebounds. “It felt really good to get that first one, especially being down 15 and having to make a real run at the end.”

Schafer and Carr both said that a defensive switch in a timeout with 11:43 left in the game after Augie went down by 15 the first time was a critical turning point. And it led to keeping the 3-1 Cardinals out of the paint on offense, pressuring full-court, and forcing them into contested jump shots instead of layups off cuts and screens.