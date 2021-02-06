Vikings show moxie late in first road win

The Augustana College men's basketball team showed a few things down the stretch Saturday night when what had been a comfortable double-digit lead against Millikin all but disappeared.
When the hosts pulled to within two with just over five minutes left in the CCIW contest at the Griswold Center, the Vikings showed some moxie. Coach Steve Schafer's club made some nice plays on both ends of the court and hit nine of 10 free throws in the final 3:25 to sew up a 79-66 league victory and moved above the .500 mark for the first time this season.
“I thought our guys did a good job and got some key stops down the stretch and scored down the stretch, too, when we capitalized on those stops,” said Schafer, who picked up coaching win No. 101 as the Vikings moved to 3-2 both overall and in the CCIW. “We stretched the lead back out and that forced them to press and foul, and we stepped up to the line and converted. The guys did a really good job of closing the game out.”
In their first road victory of the season, the Vikings had tremendous balance offensively with five players finishing in double figures. Daniel Carr led the Vikings with 22 points and 13 rebounds and was ably backed by fellow starters Justin Bottorff (14 points), Carter Duwa (12, three assists) and Luke Johnson (11 points). The surprise of the double-digit scorers was freshman Tyler Knuth, who finished with a collegiate-high 14 points.
“This week we had a lot of contributions across the board all week in both games,” said Schafer. “That's fun to watch — us sharing it and moving it and getting guys some confidence offensively and knocking some shots down. It's fun to watch as coaches.”
It was Knuth who got the Vikings started on what turned out to be a key run early in the game.
The Big Blue (0-5, 0-5 CCIW) scored the first four points and led 8-6 just over four minutes in.
Enter Knuth.
The freshman, who prepped at Rockford Guilford, hit a 3-pointer that started a run of 17 straight points for the Vikings. In that run, Knuth added another bucket as Carr scored six points and Bottorff rainbowed in a pair of 3-pointers.
“He made some big plays for us and knocked down some shots,” said Schafer of Knuth. “In the second half, he got a big post-up play and got a bucket. He really did a good job off the bench and brought in some much-needed scoring when we needed it.”
Millikin cut Augie's 40-28 halftime lead to 40-32 early in the second half before Duwa rattled off six straight point and get the lead back in double-digits. But Millikin scrapped back behind a couple of key 3-pointers and cut the lead to 62-60 with 5:04 left.
That was when Bottorff pulled off a nice spinning drive to the bucket, Carr had a putback of a Duwa missed triple and followed with a pair of free throws on the next Augie possession. Johnson then added two free throws and a drive that he couldn't convert into a three-point play as the lead grew to 72-60 with 1:44 left.
Carr then closed the game with seven points, hitting 5-of-5 from the line as part of his 9-for-9 charity effort.
The Vikings, who host Illinois Wesleyan Tuesday at 7 p.m., were 19 of 22 from the line in the game and shot 47.4% (27 of 57) from the field.