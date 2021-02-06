Vikings show moxie late in first road win

Matchup Big 10 NCAA Big 10 sports headlines from TheMatchup.com

“This week we had a lot of contributions across the board all week in both games,” said Schafer. “That's fun to watch — us sharing it and moving it and getting guys some confidence offensively and knocking some shots down. It's fun to watch as coaches.”

It was Knuth who got the Vikings started on what turned out to be a key run early in the game.

The Big Blue (0-5, 0-5 CCIW) scored the first four points and led 8-6 just over four minutes in.

Enter Knuth.

The freshman, who prepped at Rockford Guilford, hit a 3-pointer that started a run of 17 straight points for the Vikings. In that run, Knuth added another bucket as Carr scored six points and Bottorff rainbowed in a pair of 3-pointers.

“He made some big plays for us and knocked down some shots,” said Schafer of Knuth. “In the second half, he got a big post-up play and got a bucket. He really did a good job off the bench and brought in some much-needed scoring when we needed it.”

Millikin cut Augie's 40-28 halftime lead to 40-32 early in the second half before Duwa rattled off six straight point and get the lead back in double-digits. But Millikin scrapped back behind a couple of key 3-pointers and cut the lead to 62-60 with 5:04 left.