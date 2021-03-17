watch now: Hawkeyes find NCAA 'bubble' more extreme than expected

The players competing in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament, which begins this weekend, knew this business of being in a bubble was going to be unique.
They knew there were going to be restrictions on what they could do and where they could go during their time in Indianapolis, but Iowa's players said it’s above and beyond what they anticipated.
“We spend most our day alone in our room,’’ junior Connor McCaffery said Wednesday during a Zoom session with reporters.
Everyone in the Hawkeyes’ travel party was in quarantine from Sunday night when they received their initial COVID-19 test until Monday afternoon. Connor McCaffery said he was only allowed to leave his room briefly to get some ice to ease the soreness of the long season.
Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said he spent almost that entire time poring over game video on his iPad.
After that, the players and coaches were allowed to meet and go down the hall for meals and daily COVID-19 tests. However, any time they left the floor of their hotel they had to be escorted by tournament personnel and then it was only to walk to the nearby Indiana Convention Center, where weight rooms and practice courts have been set up.
“You can’t even walk around the hotel. You have to be escorted everywhere …’’ Connor McCaffery said. “You can’t walk around. No talking to people. If you see a friend, it’s ‘Sorry’. It’s just kind of been a crazy experience but it is what it is.’’
Jovan Blacksher Jr., a starting guard for the Grand Canyon University team that Iowa will play in the opening round, summed it up pretty well: “It’s just been lonely.’’
Connor said it has been mentally taxing and has messed with his normal sleep schedule.
“I probably sleep too much and I’m probably not studying enough …’’ he said. “We still need to log into class and everything when available.’’
The Hawkeyes did finally get a break later Wednesday afternoon and walked over to Victory Field, the local minor league ballpark, and played some Wiffleball.
The No. 2-seeded Hawkeyes haven’t even gotten a chance to see the 6,500-seat Indiana Farmers Coliseum, where they will take on No. 15 Grand Canyon in the opening round Saturday at 5:25 p.m.
“There’s just a little more down time for them right now, which they probably don’t care for,’’ Fran McCaffery said, “but I think we all recognize that it’s critical that we handle our business this way.’’
Senior center Luka Garza said it’s really just a tighter, more regimented version of what the Hawkeyes have been doing all season.
“I think we’ve gotten used to this lifestyle,’’ he said. “We’re all here for a reason. We know what we want to do so we’re very excited about the opportunity to get out there and play.’’
Connor said it has been “interesting to say the least.
“I’ve never experienced anything like it,’’ he said. “I think it’s just something we’re going to have to deal with because we’re planning on being here for awhile.’’
No distractions: Grand Canyon coach Bryce Drew said the bubble actually might help his team focus on the task at hand.
The Antelopes clinched their first-ever NCAA tournament berth by winning the Western Athletic Conference title on Saturday in Las Vegas.
Drew said that if the team had returned home to its campus in Phoenix after that game, there would have been all sorts of celebrations and distractions. As it is, the Antelopes just hopped on a plane and went straight to Indianapolis.
“So actually being here in Indy and being in the bubble, it actually allows you to be a little more focused because we’re not allowed to leave, you can’t go out and see family and friends,’’ he said. “It really keeps you together.’’
Media restrictions: The NCAA also has developed some unusual rules for members of the media when they begin arriving in Indianapolis this week.
Each competing team will not be allowed to have more than five reporters present at the games and unlike other years, those media people only will be permitted to attend the games of the team they cover.
Reporters have been told that they must vacate arenas about 45 minutes after the conclusion of games and in some cases they may not be allowed inside the arena until about a half hour prior to the games.
More awards: Garza added to his stack of postseason awards Wednesday when he was named to the first team of the United States Basketball Writers Association All-America team.
He was joined on the first team by the same four players who also made the Associated Press team Tuesday: Illinois’ Ayo Dosunmu, Gonzaga’s Corey Kispert, Baylor’s Jared Butler and Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham.
The USBWA team is one of four used by the NCAA to determine its consensus All-America teams.
Academic honors: Four Iowa players also were named Academic All-Big Ten on Wednesday, including two from the Quad-Cities. Muscatine’s Joe Wieskamp and Bettendorf’s Michael Baer made the list along with Connor McCaffery and Jack Nunge.