watch now: Hawkeyes find NCAA 'bubble' more extreme than expected

The players competing in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament, which begins this weekend, knew this business of being in a bubble was going to be unique.

They knew there were going to be restrictions on what they could do and where they could go during their time in Indianapolis, but Iowa's players said it’s above and beyond what they anticipated.

“We spend most our day alone in our room,’’ junior Connor McCaffery said Wednesday during a Zoom session with reporters.

Everyone in the Hawkeyes’ travel party was in quarantine from Sunday night when they received their initial COVID-19 test until Monday afternoon. Connor McCaffery said he was only allowed to leave his room briefly to get some ice to ease the soreness of the long season.

Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said he spent almost that entire time poring over game video on his iPad.

After that, the players and coaches were allowed to meet and go down the hall for meals and daily COVID-19 tests. However, any time they left the floor of their hotel they had to be escorted by tournament personnel and then it was only to walk to the nearby Indiana Convention Center, where weight rooms and practice courts have been set up.