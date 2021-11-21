Western Michigan at Iowa at a glance

WESTERN MICHIGAN AT IOWA
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City
TV: Big Ten Network
Radio: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)
Twitter: @Dox5
STORYLINES
• Iowa romped to a 108-82 victory over Alabama State on Thursday, scoring 63 first-half points and making a school-record 20 3-point field goals. Keegan Murray led the Hawkeyes in scoring for the fourth straight game, finishing with 26 points, six rebounds and four assists. Freshman Payton Sandfort (21 points) and Kris Murray (17) each reached careers highs in scoring off the bench and Joe Toussaint collected 11 points and 11 assists.
• Iowa forward Patrick McCaffery, who averaged 12 points per game in the first three games, did not play against Alabama State because of a lower leg injury but Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said he hoped his son could return to action for this game. Older brother Connor McCaffery likely would start again if Patrick cannot play.
• Western Michigan, under second-year coach Clayton Bates, has played only one Division I opponent so far, losing to Michigan State 90-46 a week ago Friday. The Broncos’ opened with a 76-58 victory over D-III Hope College and suffered an 80-63 loss to D-II Saginaw Valley State on Thursday. Duquesne transfer Lamar Norman Jr. scored 25 points in that loss, including seven 3-point field goals.
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
Iowa (4-0)
Keegan Murray;6-9;so.;25.5
Patrick McCaffery;6-9;so.;12.0
Filip Rebraca;6-9;sr.;6.0
Joe Toussaint;6-0;jr.;6.5
Jordan Bohannon;6-1;sr.;12.5
Western Michigan (1-2)
Markese Hastings;6-7;so.;8.7
Mileek McMillan;6-9;sr.;3.7
Mack Smith;6-2;sr.;9.0
Lamar Norman Jr.;6-1;jr.;17.7
Adrian Martin;6-3;jr.;2.0