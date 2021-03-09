Wheaton too much for Augie men in CCIW Tournament semifinal

The weaknesses of the Augustana College men’s basketball team were exposed and the literal strength just wasn’t there for the Vikings to compete in Tuesday’s CCIW Men’s Basketball Tournament semifinal against Wheaton.

The top-seeded and hosting Thunder had too much of just about everything as they broke open a close game early in the second half and rolled to a 78-58 victory over the Vikings at King Arena.

“We battled for a half, we just didn’t play for 40 minutes and we really haven’t all season,” said first-year Augie coach Steve Schafer. “The guys never quit, but I don’t think we played with the heart/smart/together mentality that we need them to do for 40 minutes to be a championship-level basketball team.”

The loss finished the Vikings’ season at 7-5.

Wheaton takes a 12-0 mark into Friday’s tourney title game against No. 2 seed Illinois Wesleyan (7-1) at King Arena. The Titans held off No. 3 seed Elmhurst 75-65 in Bloomington.

Augie, which dropped an 88-67 decision to Wheaton in the season opener in January, made the Thunder work for the first half and the first shot of the second half.

Daniel Carr hit a 3-pointer on the first possession of the second 20 minutes to pull the Vikings within 34-30.