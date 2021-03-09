Wheaton too much for Augie men in CCIW Tournament semifinal

The weaknesses of the Augustana College men’s basketball team were exposed and the literal strength just wasn’t there for the Vikings to compete in Tuesday’s CCIW Men’s Basketball Tournament semifinal against Wheaton.
The top-seeded and hosting Thunder had too much of just about everything as they broke open a close game early in the second half and rolled to a 78-58 victory over the Vikings at King Arena.
“We battled for a half, we just didn’t play for 40 minutes and we really haven’t all season,” said first-year Augie coach Steve Schafer. “The guys never quit, but I don’t think we played with the heart/smart/together mentality that we need them to do for 40 minutes to be a championship-level basketball team.”
The loss finished the Vikings’ season at 7-5.
Wheaton takes a 12-0 mark into Friday’s tourney title game against No. 2 seed Illinois Wesleyan (7-1) at King Arena. The Titans held off No. 3 seed Elmhurst 75-65 in Bloomington.
Augie, which dropped an 88-67 decision to Wheaton in the season opener in January, made the Thunder work for the first half and the first shot of the second half.
Daniel Carr hit a 3-pointer on the first possession of the second 20 minutes to pull the Vikings within 34-30.
However, that only proved to be the beginning of the end for Augie as the Thunder broke open the game in the next two minutes as Tyler Cruickshank (16 points) hit a pair of 3-pointers and Nyameye Adom (20 points) scored on a drive to extend the margin to 12 points.
Carr hit another 3-pointer to make it a 42-33 game just three minutes into the half, but seven straight Wheaton points stretched the lead to double-digits and Augie never got closer than 10 from there as the Thunder pulled away.
Wheaton's largest lead of the game came at 69-43.
Wheaton coach Mike Schauer thought the early struggles had more to do with his team than anything the Vikings were doing.
“We didn’t play well, particularly early,” said Schauer in a post-game interview following the live stream. “I think the Tuesday (game) hurt us a little bit. We haven’t played a Tuesday game in a long time and no matter what, we always take Sunday off, which I’m supportive of. But that gave us one day. … We looked a little rusty.
“… I really felt like eventually we would get going. We are just so versatile offensively. I thought we had a lot of good moments.”
Cad Alioth led the Thunder with a game-high 21 points and finished the double-double with 10 rebounds that helped the hosts to a commanding 39-29 advantage after the clubs were tied with 14 first-half boards.
The Vikings also finished with three players in double-digit scoring. Justin Bottorff had arguably his strongest game of his junior season, finishing with 17 points and eight rebounds. Sophomore Carter Duwa matched that 17 and Carr added 13.
"Justin did a good job around the rim," said Schafer of Bottorff, who hit 7 of 12 field goal attempts. "We just didnt get a ton at the rim, just didn't finish consistently. They guarded their tails off. They are a real good defensive team."
That showed as Augie really struggled early in the second half, missing on four straight trips after Carr's opening bucket as Wheaton opened the gap.
“There were lots of good moments tonight,” said Schafer, whose team trailed 34-27 at halftime. “In the first half, we guarded well and stayed in the game. They just shot lights out in the second half and that was the deciding factor.”
After making 13 of 25 first-half shots (52%), the Thunder hit 17 of 32 (53.1%) in the second half that included four of their nine 3s in the game — all timely.
Schafer thought the Thunder’s physicality was also a big difference.
“Credit to Wheaton,” said Schafer, whose reserves were outscored 17-7. “They did a good job guarding us and took us out of our stuff.”
Augie, which relied on its outside shooting for much of its offense this season, was just 4-of-11 from 3-point range Tuesday — shooting well, but just not creating enough volume.