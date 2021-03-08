Wieskamp injury creates uncertainty for Hawkeyes

IOWA CITY — The postgame diagnosis from Jordan Bohannon was extremely positive.
He said he thinks teammate Joe Wieskamp will recover from his sprained ankle in time to play in this weekend’s Big Ten basketball tournament.
“I think he’ll be ready to go, knowing what we have at stake,’’ Bohannon said after he and the Iowa basketball team concluded the regular season with a 77-73 victory over Wisconsin on Sunday. “At the end of the day, he’s a warrior and he will do whatever he can to get back on the floor. We have a few days.’’
The No. 5-ranked Hawkeyes had five days actually. By landing the No. 3 seed in the tournament — their highest since 2006 — they will be the last team to step onto the court at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. They play at about 8 p.m. Friday against a yet-to-be-determined opponent, which very well could be Wisconsin again.
Unfortunately, Bohannon isn’t a doctor. His opinion was based more on wishful thinking than medical expertise.
When Wieskamp went crashing to the court less than a dozen minutes into Sunday’s game, it looked bad, really bad.
There weren’t a lot of people in Carver-Hawkeye Arena but those who were there lapsed into a hushed silence as one of the team’s best players laid on the court and grabbed at his right ankle.
Wieskamp stepped on the foot of Wisconsin’s Tyler Wahl and you could see his ankle bend at a very awkward angle. He couldn’t put any weight on that foot and couldn’t get off the court unassisted.
It apparently is only a sprain, but a severely sprained ankle can put a player out for a month or more.
The Hawkeyes don’t have that much time. Don’t be surprised if Wieskamp sits out the Big Ten tournament this week in hopes of being ready the following week for the NCAA tournament, which is a higher priority.
“We would not rush him back,’’ Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. “I want him to play when he’s ready to play. We’ll see how long that will take to happen.’’
The Hawkeyes already have lost Jack Nunge for the season and although CJ Fredrick keeps coming back from various leg ailments, he doesn’t look 100% right now.
With each injury, the spotlight intensifies on freshman Keegan Murray to do more. The good news is that Murray seems to be up to every challenge. He made some of the biggest plays down the stretch in Sunday’s win, including two monstrous offensive rebounds.
“He’s next in line. He’s going to be a superstar in the years to come …’’ Bohannon predicted. “He’s playing like an upperclassman and that’s going to be huge for us going into postseason play.’’
Murray is really good but he’s not Wieskamp. He’s not a 48% 3-point shooter who can stretch the defense to create space for Luka Garza and occasionally take over games when Garza is engulfed by defenders or taking an infrequent rest.
Wieskamp has been playing very well and very aggressively, and has been a major factor in a closing stretch that has produced seven victories in the past eight games, rejuvenating hopes for a history-making post-season.
Hopefully, he can get back on the court before the season is over. Hopefully, Dr. Bohannon’s diagnosis is accurate.
Poll watch: The Hawkeyes remained No. 5 in the weekly Associated Press Top 25 but there was some shuffling among the other Big Ten teams.
Illinois traded places with Michigan following its victory over the Wolverines with the Illini moving to No. 3 and Michigan sliding to No. 4, Ohio State is ninth and Purdue 20th.
Another record: Bohannon will add another Iowa career record to his resume Friday when he plays in the 140th game of his career, tying Aaron White’s school record.
He also is on pace to break Peter Jok’s record for career free throw percentage. After going 5 for 5 at the line Sunday, Bohannon is at 88.6%. Jok’s record is 88.1.
Henry honored: Michigan State’s Aaron Henry was named the Big Ten’s player of the week Monday after he averaged 18 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists in three games last week, two of which were won by the Spartans.
You could have made a very strong case for Bohannon, who led his team to two wins while averaging 21 points, 4 rebounds and 5 assists and making 11 of 21 shots from 3-point range.
Purdue’s 7-foot-4 Zach Edey was the freshman of the week.
Bracket talk: Every major bracketologist currently has Iowa penciled in as a No. 2 seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament and it’s doubtful that will change between now and Sunday when the brackets are announced.
“To close out the season winning seven of the last eight games, in my opinion I think it locks us into a 2 seed,’’ Garza said.
More tickets: A limited number of single-session tickets for the Big Ten tournament went on sale to the general public Monday. Those tickets are only available through Ticketmaster.