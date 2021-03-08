Wieskamp injury creates uncertainty for Hawkeyes

Wieskamp stepped on the foot of Wisconsin’s Tyler Wahl and you could see his ankle bend at a very awkward angle. He couldn’t put any weight on that foot and couldn’t get off the court unassisted.

It apparently is only a sprain, but a severely sprained ankle can put a player out for a month or more.

The Hawkeyes don’t have that much time. Don’t be surprised if Wieskamp sits out the Big Ten tournament this week in hopes of being ready the following week for the NCAA tournament, which is a higher priority.

“We would not rush him back,’’ Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. “I want him to play when he’s ready to play. We’ll see how long that will take to happen.’’

The Hawkeyes already have lost Jack Nunge for the season and although CJ Fredrick keeps coming back from various leg ailments, he doesn’t look 100% right now.

With each injury, the spotlight intensifies on freshman Keegan Murray to do more. The good news is that Murray seems to be up to every challenge. He made some of the biggest plays down the stretch in Sunday’s win, including two monstrous offensive rebounds.