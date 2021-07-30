Wieskamp's plan pans out as he lands with Spurs

“They need shooting,’’ he said. “I’m obviously a really good shooter and I’ll come in there and help them out right away. I just like their culture, too, the way that they develop players and all those different things.’’

The Spurs, who have won five NBA titles through the years but have missed the playoffs the past two years, clearly liked what they saw and heard from Wieskamp.

After his junior season at Iowa, he attacked the process of preparing for the next level with a single-minded determination, moving to Las Vegas to work out and whipping himself into the best shape of his life.

That helped him make a big splash at the NBA combine and to excel in individual workouts with teams.

It all paid off Thursday as Wieskamp sat at his parent’s home in Muscatine waiting to hear his name called.

“We kept it pretty small, just my family and grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins,’’ he said. “It was a special moment just to have them there with me. All the support that they’ve given me all throughout my whole life … those are the people that I wanted to have there with me.’’

He already was on his way to San Antonio on Friday.