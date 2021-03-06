Wisconsin at Iowa at a glance

WISCONSIN AT IOWA
When: 11:30 a.m.
Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City
TV: FOX
Radio: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)
Twitter: @Dox5
STORYLINES
• Iowa, ranked No. 5 in the most recent Associated Press Top 25, has won six of its past seven games and recorded its most lopsided victory of the Fran McCaffery era on Thursday, rolling to a 102-64 victory over Nebraska. Jordan Bohannon made half of the Hawkeyes’ 16 3-point field goals and scored a season-high 26 points. Sophomore CJ Fredrick injured his ankle and is questionable for this game.
• No. 25 Wisconsin lost to No. 23 Purdue 73-69 on Tuesday despite having five players score in double figures. The Badgers have lost four of their last five games, including a 77-62 loss to Iowa on Feb. 18. They have not scored more than 69 points in a game since Feb. 2.
• Iowa already is assured of getting a double bye in the Big Ten tournament. If it wins this game, it will be the No. 3 seed and if it loses it will be No. 4. Wisconsin already is locked into the No. 6 seed.
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
Iowa (19-7, 13-6)
Joe Wieskamp;6-6;jr.;15.1
Connor McCaffery;6-5;jr.;3.8
Luka Garza;6-11;sr.;23.9
CJ Fredrick;6-3;so.;8.1
Jordan Bohannon;6-1;sr.;10.3
Wisconsin (16-10, 10-9)
Tyler Wahl;6-9;so.;5.0
Aleem Ford;6-8;sr.;8.9
Nate Reuvers;6-11;sr.;8.8
Brad Davison;6-4;sr.;9.0
D’Mitrik Trice;6-0;sr.;14.0