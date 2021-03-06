 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wisconsin at Iowa at a glance
topical

Wisconsin at Iowa at a glance

{{featured_button_text}}
Iowa Wisconsin Basketball

Iowa's Joe Wieskamp (10) rebounds against Wisconsin's Micah Potter, left, and Brad Davison (34) during the Hawkeyes' Feb. 18 victory in Madison.

 AP

WISCONSIN AT IOWA

When: 11:30 a.m.

Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City

TV: FOX

Radio: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)

Twitter: @Dox5

STORYLINES

• Iowa, ranked No. 5 in the most recent Associated Press Top 25, has won six of its past seven games and recorded its most lopsided victory of the Fran McCaffery era on Thursday, rolling to a 102-64 victory over Nebraska. Jordan Bohannon made half of the Hawkeyes’ 16 3-point field goals and scored a season-high 26 points. Sophomore CJ Fredrick injured his ankle and is questionable for this game.

• No. 25 Wisconsin lost to No. 23 Purdue 73-69 on Tuesday despite having five players score in double figures. The Badgers have lost four of their last five games, including a 77-62 loss to Iowa on Feb. 18. They have not scored more than 69 points in a game since Feb. 2.

• Iowa already is assured of getting a double bye in the Big Ten tournament. If it wins this game, it will be the No. 3 seed and if it loses it will be No. 4. Wisconsin already is locked into the No. 6 seed.

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Iowa (19-7, 13-6)

Joe Wieskamp;6-6;jr.;15.1

Connor McCaffery;6-5;jr.;3.8

Luka Garza;6-11;sr.;23.9

CJ Fredrick;6-3;so.;8.1

Jordan Bohannon;6-1;sr.;10.3

Wisconsin (16-10, 10-9)

Tyler Wahl;6-9;so.;5.0

Aleem Ford;6-8;sr.;8.9

Nate Reuvers;6-11;sr.;8.8

Brad Davison;6-4;sr.;9.0

D’Mitrik Trice;6-0;sr.;14.0

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News