Wisconsin at Iowa at a glance

WISCONSIN AT IOWA

When: 11:30 a.m.

Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City

TV: FOX

Radio: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)

Twitter: @Dox5

STORYLINES

• Iowa, ranked No. 5 in the most recent Associated Press Top 25, has won six of its past seven games and recorded its most lopsided victory of the Fran McCaffery era on Thursday, rolling to a 102-64 victory over Nebraska. Jordan Bohannon made half of the Hawkeyes’ 16 3-point field goals and scored a season-high 26 points. Sophomore CJ Fredrick injured his ankle and is questionable for this game.

• No. 25 Wisconsin lost to No. 23 Purdue 73-69 on Tuesday despite having five players score in double figures. The Badgers have lost four of their last five games, including a 77-62 loss to Iowa on Feb. 18. They have not scored more than 69 points in a game since Feb. 2.

• Iowa already is assured of getting a double bye in the Big Ten tournament. If it wins this game, it will be the No. 3 seed and if it loses it will be No. 4. Wisconsin already is locked into the No. 6 seed.