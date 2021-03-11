Wisconsin vs. Iowa at a glance

WISCONSIN VS. IOWA
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis
TV: BTN
Radio: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)
Twitter: @Dox5
STORYLINES
• Iowa, seeded third in the Big Ten tournament and ranked No. 5 in the most recent Associated Press Top 25, has won seven of its past eight games. It ended the regular season Sunday with a victory over Wisconsin, in which Luka Garza collected 21 points and 16 rebounds and Jordan Bohannon contributed 16 points, 6 rebounds and 8 assists.
• Wisconsin, which fell out of the AP Top 25 this week, is the No. 6 seed in the tournament and advanced with a victory over Penn State on Thursday night.
• The Hawkeyes and Badgers have met twice in the previous three weeks with Iowa winning both meetings, 77-62 on Feb. 18 in Madison and 77-73 on Sunday in Iowa City. Backup center Micah Potter has had his best games against Iowa, scoring 23 points in each of those contests.
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
Iowa (20-7, 14-6)
Joe Wieskamp;6-6;jr.;15.0
Connor McCaffery;6-5;jr.;3.7
Luka Garza;6-11;sr.;23.8
CJ Fredrick;6-3;so.;8.0
Jordan Bohannon;6-1;sr.;10.5
Wisconsin (17-11, 10-10)
Tyler Wahl;6-9;so.;5.0
Aleem Ford;6-8;sr.;8.7
Nate Reuvers;6-11;sr.;8.6
Brad Davison;6-4;sr.;9.2
D’Mitrik Trice;6-0;sr.;13.8