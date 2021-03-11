Wisconsin vs. Iowa at a glance

WISCONSIN VS. IOWA

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis

TV: BTN

Radio: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)

Twitter: @Dox5

STORYLINES

Matchup Big 10 NCAA Big 10 sports headlines from TheMatchup.com

• Iowa, seeded third in the Big Ten tournament and ranked No. 5 in the most recent Associated Press Top 25, has won seven of its past eight games. It ended the regular season Sunday with a victory over Wisconsin, in which Luka Garza collected 21 points and 16 rebounds and Jordan Bohannon contributed 16 points, 6 rebounds and 8 assists.

• Wisconsin, which fell out of the AP Top 25 this week, is the No. 6 seed in the tournament and advanced with a victory over Penn State on Thursday night.

• The Hawkeyes and Badgers have met twice in the previous three weeks with Iowa winning both meetings, 77-62 on Feb. 18 in Madison and 77-73 on Sunday in Iowa City. Backup center Micah Potter has had his best games against Iowa, scoring 23 points in each of those contests.

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS