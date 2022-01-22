With solid effort, Vikings make amends for earlier loss to Millikin

Retribution can be fun.
Just ask those in the Augustana College men’s basketball program.
On Saturday evening, the Vikings dished out a big dose of it to the Millikin Big Blue in the form of a 76-64 CCIW victory at the Carver Center that snapped a three-game losing streak.
“That is really sweet,” said Augie junior Daniel Carr after his 25-point, 18-rebound effort carried the Vikings.
Making that even sweeter for Carr personally was that his mother was here from Colorado and got to see him play a couple of games this week.
“I’m glad she got to see a win,” said Carr.
The Vikings were glad to get a win — not only against a team that thoroughly handled them 70-45 in the first meeting over a month ago in Decatur, but also bouncing back from one of their worst losses on Wednesday to Elmhurst.
“Losing three in a row, two of those at home, this was big,” said Augie coach Tom Jessee. “They really stepped up. The staff challenged them and they rose to the challenge. That first half defensively was terrific.”
After trailing early, the Vikings took a 9-4 lead on a Nic Giliberto 3-pointer and a Carter Duwa baseline drive off a Carr feed and never trailed again.
Augie (9-9, 4-5 CCIW) led 31-20 and halftime as the Vikings allowed just eight first-half field goals as the Big Blue shot 33.3% (8 of 24) from the field.
Two Carr 3-pointers and another from Giliberto opened a 42-23 advantage just under three minutes into the second half as the hosts opened their largest lead of the night.
Millikin cut the gap to eight, 65-57, on a Calvin Fisher (27 points) four-point play with 2:49 left in regulation. But the Vikings stepped up and closed out the game from the line. Augie’s final nine points came on 12 charity tosses.
“When things got a little hectic and their best player, Fisher, hit a couple of 3s and had a four-point play and they cut it to eight or nine, we were composed and settled throughout,” said Carr. “We said ‘Look, we’re still up basically double-digits and in the driver’s seat. We just have to move the ball and take the best shot available and make our free throws down the stretch.’
“For the most part, I thought we did that.”
The Vikings knew they were in for a battle against a team that beat them badly and was coming off a 76-51 victory over nationally ranked Wheaton on Wednesday. The Big Blue (10-8, 5-4 CCIW) were without starting center Cole Laurence, who was out with a sprained ankle.
Still, the Vikings had the right game plan to pick off a huge victory thanks to Carr's effort and a balanced offense that had nine players score. Luke Johnson added 10 and both Giliberto and Nate Ortiz tossed in nine, Duwa and Tyler Knuth each added six for the winners.
“We just made a couple of adjustments on their screening action that really helped, and we’re a much better team,” said Jessee. “We’re a much better team on January 22nd than we were the first week of December.”
And the Vikings are hoping Saturday's victory could prove to be a turning point in what has been an up-and-down season that has hovered around .500.
“This was a must win if we wanted to stay in the CCIW race,” said Carr. “If we had fallen to 3-6 that would have been a huge hole to dig out of.”