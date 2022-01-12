Young Vikings pull off major shocker, top No. 10 Wheaton in road upset

WHEATON — Having a good game plan that you think might work and executing that solid plan can be worlds apart for some teams in some situations.
On Wednesday evening, Augustana College men’s basketball coach Tom Jessee watched his team play arguably its best game of the season in a 79-73 upset of the nationally 10th-ranked Wheaton Thunder at King Arena.
“The staff came up with a really, really solid game plan,” said Jessee, Augie’s first year head coach. “It was something pretty simple that the kids could sink their teeth into. They really battled and executed it to perfection.”
Jessee said the plan was to switch things up a little defensively to take away the Thunder’s powerful inside game and try to control the inside a little better on the offensive end than they have been able to do in past games.
It worked as the Vikings played with the highly-touted Thunder and then put away the game late with four free throws — two by Matt Hanushewsky and two by Luke Johnson before Dan Carr’s emphatic dunk in the waning seconds put the exclamation point on the upset and the Vikings’ third straight victory.
“They just went out and played with tremendous freedom,” said Jessee of his club that shot 48.5% from the field (33 of 68, including 6 of 13 on 3s). The Vikings (8-6, 3-2) also out-rebounded the Thunder 43-32 and only committed seven turnovers.
Wheaton held its largest lead at 12-4 at the 15:32 mark of the first half, but the Vikings kept battling and hanging around, only leading for roughly 12 minutes of the game.
But the Vikings led when it mattered most, taking their largest advantage of 71-64 with two minutes left in regulation and holding off the Thunder (12-3, 4-2 CCIW).
Augie had tremendous offensive balance with five players in double-figure scoring and all 10 players to see the court cracking the scoring column.
Senior reserve Justin Bottorff had a breakout game, leading the Vikings with 16 points. Fellow reserve Tyler Knuth added 13. Carr (12 points, game-high 16 rebounds), Johnson (12 points, 2 assists, 2 steals) and Hanushewsky (10 points, 5 assists, 4 rebounds) did their part in the victory.
“Unbelievable; it was just a terrific team win on both ends of the floor,” Jessee said. “This was just a terrific team win.”
Wheaton had four of its starters total all but eight of its 73 points. Tyson Cruickshank scored a game-high 24 points, Cade Alioth and Nyameye Adom each added 14 and Nick Schiavello tossed in 13.