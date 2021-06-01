Meyer will move from Hawkeyes to Bulldogs

Megan Meyer will be continue her basketball career in her home state.

A reserve guard at Iowa the past two seasons, Meyer plans to continue her career at Drake beginning this fall.

She joins the Bulldogs with three seasons of eligibility remaining, finding an opportunity with a Drake program in need of additional backcourt help following the transfer of guards Kierra Collier and Maggie Negaard.

Collier, who is transferring to DePaul, was a 24-game starter and the Bulldogs’ second-leading scorer at 11.7 points per game while Negaard plans to play for St. Thomas after making nine starts and averaging four points last season for an 18-12 Drake team.

Meyer announced her decision on Instagram on Monday evening, one week announcing that she had entered the transfer portal with plans to leave crowded backcourt competition with the Hawkeyes.

“It wasn’t an easy decision,’’ Meyer said. “I loved my time at Iowa, the teammates, the coaches and being a Hawkeye. That’s something I always wanted to do, growing up a Hawkeye fan.’’

Her older sister, Makenzie Meyer, played in 125 games for Iowa and scored 1,277 points during her career from 2015-20.