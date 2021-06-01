Meyer will move from Hawkeyes to Bulldogs

Megan Meyer will be continue her basketball career in her home state.
A reserve guard at Iowa the past two seasons, Meyer plans to continue her career at Drake beginning this fall.
She joins the Bulldogs with three seasons of eligibility remaining, finding an opportunity with a Drake program in need of additional backcourt help following the transfer of guards Kierra Collier and Maggie Negaard.
Collier, who is transferring to DePaul, was a 24-game starter and the Bulldogs’ second-leading scorer at 11.7 points per game while Negaard plans to play for St. Thomas after making nine starts and averaging four points last season for an 18-12 Drake team.
Meyer announced her decision on Instagram on Monday evening, one week announcing that she had entered the transfer portal with plans to leave crowded backcourt competition with the Hawkeyes.
“It wasn’t an easy decision,’’ Meyer said. “I loved my time at Iowa, the teammates, the coaches and being a Hawkeye. That’s something I always wanted to do, growing up a Hawkeye fan.’’
Her older sister, Makenzie Meyer, played in 125 games for Iowa and scored 1,277 points during her career from 2015-20.
Megan Meyer was recruited by Drake as a high school player during her all-state career at Mason City and Allison Pohlman, promoted to become the Bulldogs’ coach when Jennie Baranczyk left to become the head coach at Oklahoma, was among coaches involved in her recruitment then.
“I’ve always had a lot of respect for the Drake program and coach Pohlman,’’ said Meyer, who has three years of eligibility remaining. “It will be a good opportunity for me.’’
With all-American Caitlin Clark and two additional starters, Gabby Marshall and Kate Martin, returning to the Hawkeye lineup for at least the next two seasons, Meyer sought on opportunity to make a greater contribution.
She averaged 2.3 points and 8.8 minutes in the 29 games she saw action in last season for a 20-10 Iowa team that reached the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tourney.
The Hawkeyes will also add transfer guard Kylie Feuerbach, a 24-game starter last season as a freshman at Iowa State, to its mix in the backcourt for the 2021-22 season.