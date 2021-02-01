 Skip to main content
Michigan State at Iowa at a glance
Michigan State at Iowa at a glance

Rutgers Michigan St Basketball

Michigan State forward Joey Hauser (20) drives to the basket as Rutgers guard Ron Harper Jr. (24) defends during a Jan. 5 game.

 AP

MICHIGAN STATE AT IOWA

When: 6:07 p.m.

Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City

TV: FS1

Radio: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)

Twitter: @Dox5

STORYLINES

• Iowa dropped one spot to No. 8 in the Associated Press Top 25 following an 80-75 loss at Illinois on Friday night. Luka Garza and Joe Wieskamp led the way with 19 points apiece. The Hawkeyes played without CJ Fredrick, who missed the game with an unspecified lower leg injury.

• Michigan State, which was ranked 13th in the nation in the preseason poll, played its first game in nearly three weeks Thursday and suffered a 67-37 loss to Rutgers. It played again Sunday at Ohio State and lost 79-62. The Spartans shot 30% from the field in those two games, 20% from 3-point range.

• This is the makeup of a scheduled Jan. 14 game that was postponed because of COVID-19 concerns. Michigan State’s problems with the virus prompted the Spartans to go from Jan. 8 to Jan. 28 without playing.

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Iowa (12-4, 6-3)

Joe Wieskamp;6-6;jr.;14.8

Keegan Murray;6-8;fr.;6.8

Luka Garza;6-11;sr.;26.4

Connor McCaffery;6-5;jr.;3.8

Jordan Bohannon;6-1;sr.;9.6

Michigan State (8-6, 2-6)

Joey Hauser;6-9;jr.;11.3

Aaron Henry;6-6;jr.;13.1

Thomas Kithier;6-8;jr.;3.1

Rocket Watts;6-2;so.;9.0

Joshua Langford;6-5;sr.;8.8

