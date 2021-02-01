Michigan State at Iowa at a glance

MICHIGAN STATE AT IOWA

When: 6:07 p.m.

Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City

TV: FS1

Radio: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)

Twitter: @Dox5

STORYLINES

Matchup Big 10 NCAA Big 10 sports headlines from TheMatchup.com

• Iowa dropped one spot to No. 8 in the Associated Press Top 25 following an 80-75 loss at Illinois on Friday night. Luka Garza and Joe Wieskamp led the way with 19 points apiece. The Hawkeyes played without CJ Fredrick, who missed the game with an unspecified lower leg injury.

• Michigan State, which was ranked 13th in the nation in the preseason poll, played its first game in nearly three weeks Thursday and suffered a 67-37 loss to Rutgers. It played again Sunday at Ohio State and lost 79-62. The Spartans shot 30% from the field in those two games, 20% from 3-point range.

• This is the makeup of a scheduled Jan. 14 game that was postponed because of COVID-19 concerns. Michigan State’s problems with the virus prompted the Spartans to go from Jan. 8 to Jan. 28 without playing.

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS