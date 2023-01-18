Mid-game struggles too much for Ambrose

St. Ambrose started fast and fought to the finish Wednesday, but mid-game struggles forced the Fighting Bees to stomach another loss.

Indiana Northwest outscored St. Ambrose by 28 points over a 30-minute stretch to earn a 90-78 Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference win over the Fighting Bees at Lee Lohman Arena.

“We did some good things, but we have these stretches that we need to overcome,’’ St. Ambrose coach Ray Shovlain after his team lost its fifth straight game.

“That’s the biggest speed bump we have right now. The guys are working hard, getting better, but we’re not there yet.’’

The RedHawks outscored the Fighting Bees 73-45 from the 17-minute mark of the first half until enjoying a 73-53 lead with 7 minutes, 24 seconds left in the game.

St. Ambrose turned up the defensive pressure, turned Indiana Northwest over and found itself in an 81-74 game when Will Spriggs hit a basket with 1 minute, 24 seconds remaining.

The Fighting Bees had a chance to cut deeper into the lead but missed five of its final seven looks at the basket and the RedHawks hit five-of-six free throws over the final 1:17 to secure the win.

“We had enough and we kept battling. I can’t fault the effort,’’ Shovlain said. “We had them back on their heels, but couldn’t finish it off.’’

Shovlain couldn’t have asked for a better start, either.

St. Ambrose scored the game’s first eight points, but that lead less than two-and-a-half minutes into the game didn’t last.

The teams traded leads eight times over a five-minute stretch in the first half before the RedHawks wrestled the lead away from the Fighting Bees with just over 11 minutes to go in the opening half.

A putback by Tyler Houston erased the 16-15 lead St. Ambrose had taken on a Spriggs basket and started an 11-2 run which sent Indiana Northwest on its way to a 38-31 halftime lead.

Spriggs opened the second half with a basket to cut the RedHawks’ margin to five points but the first of four 3-point baskets in five attempts in the second half by Jared Johnson allowed Indiana Northwest to begin to grow its lead.

The Fighting Bees, meanwhile, struggled to find the mark.

A six-minute drought from the field left St. Ambrose in a 65-44 predicament when Jaivion Reid hit a 3-pointer with 10:41 remaining.

“We need to work our way through those stretches,’’ Shovlain said. “We’re putting ourselves in tough spots.’’

Johnson left the Fighting Bees in a tough spot early and often, scoring 23 of his game-high 31 points in the second half.

His work helped the RedHawks (8-11, 7-5 CCAC) shoot 54.5 percent in the second half, hitting 18-of-33 shots.

Indiana Northwest also helped itself to a 49-35 rebounding advantage against a St. Ambrose team which shot just 38.4 percent for the game and hit just 4-of-28 3-point tries, a 14.3-percent touch from behind the arc.

“Tough to win with that, but we want guys to keep taking the shots when they are there, catch and shoot,’’ Shovlain said. “It’ll come.’’

Gran Mason and Andrew Morrissey led the Fighting Bees (3-12, 2-9) with 17 points apiece. Spriggs added 15 while Jake Friel and Nathan Moeller each contributed 10.