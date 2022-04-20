Minneapolis to host future Big Ten tourneys

Big Ten basketball tournaments will move to a new city and its football championship game will continue to call Indianapolis home.

The conference announced Wednesday that Minneapolis’ Target Center will host the Big Ten women’s basketball tournament in 2023 and 2024 and host the league men’s basketball tournament in 2024.

It marks the first time either event will be played in the Twin Cities.

The Big Ten men’s basketball tournament has been held in four different cities in the past six years while the women’s tournament has been held in Indianapolis annually since 2015.

The conference also announced a two-year extension of Indianapolis’ Lucas Oil Stadium hosting the Big Ten football title game through 2024. The venue has hosted the event since its inception in 2011.

“Indianapolis and Minneapolis each have a strong history and tradition of hosting some of the world’s premier events and feature an exceptional base of Big Ten Conference alumni and fans,’’ Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren said in a statement announcing the selections.

The conference sought proposals from communities and venues desiring to host all three events and received interest from what the conference labeled “a wide range of cities within the Big Ten Conference footprint.’’

A panel of athletics directors, senior women’s administrators and faculty representatives from all 14 Big Ten institutions reviewed each application and ultimately chose the cities and venues announced Wednesday.

The Big Ten previously announced Chicago’s United Center as the host for the 2023 Big Ten men’s basketball tourney. The 2021 tournament was originally scheduled to be played there but was relocated to Indianapolis because of COVID-19 restrictions in Illinois at that time.

It was announced then that next year’s men’s tournament would be played in Chicago, which last hosted the event in 2019.

