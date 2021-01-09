Minnesota at Iowa at a glance

MINNESOTA at IOWA

When: 1:33 p.m.

Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City

TV: BTN

Radio: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)

STORYLINES

• No. 5-ranked Iowa scored 20 straight points in the first half to recover from a slow start and rout Maryland 89-67 on Thursday. Luka Garza led the way with 24 points with Jordan Bohannon adding 18 on 6-for-9 shooting from 3-point range.

• No. 16 Minnesota suffered an 82-57 loss to No. 10 Michigan on Wednesday. Marcus Carr scored 14 points for the Golden Gophers, who had only six assists as a team. They are now 0-3 on the road in the Big Ten, losing those games by a combined margin of 64 points.

• Minnesota handed Iowa its only previous Big Ten loss, pulling out a 102-95 overtime victory on Dec. 25. Western Michigan transfer Brandon Johnson, who has only 11 3-point field goals all season, made eight of them in that game, including four at the outset of the overtime period. Johnson scored 26 points and Carr 30.

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS