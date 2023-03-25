SEATTLE — Looking at Louisville is a little like looking in a mirror for the Iowa women’s basketball team.

The tournament-tested Cardinals and the leadership provided by one of the nation’s most dynamic guards is the only thing standing between the third-ranked Hawkeyes and Iowa’s first Final Four berth in 30 years.

Then again, the veteran Hawkeyes and the leadership provided by one of the nation’s most dynamic guards is the only thing standing between Louisville and its second straight trip to the Final Four.

Sunday’s 8 p.m. regional championship game between Iowa and Louisville at Climate Pledge Arena features two guards in the Hawkeyes’ Caitlin Clark and the Cardinals’ Hailey Van Lith who rank among the nation’s elite.

Rivals in this match-up, the two are friends after being teammates on a USA Basketball team coached by Louisville coach Jeff Walz prior to the start of Clark’s collegiate career.

“Hailey’s somebody who plays with a ton of energy and passion and that’s what I admire most," Clark said. “I’m somebody that plays with that same level of passion and energy and excitement. She’s feisty. I think that’s what I love about her."

Van Lith, who averages 19.5 points per game, brings more than zest to the court for the Cardinals.

The 5-foot-7 junior brings a solid mid-range game and the ability to aggressively attack the rim, mirroring the way Clark helps the Hawkeyes.

They share another trait as well

“More than anything, I think she is an emotional leader for them," Clark said. “They’re never going to be out of it no matter what the score is. I think she really puts the team on her back and carries them, carries a big load."

Van Lith sees the same as she watches Clark compete.

“Great person off the court, really funny, great sense of humor," Van Lith said. “I have supported her through her college career and she’s supported me through mind. She’s gotten better every year. She’s gotten better since I played with her on Team USA. She’s just a great player and great person."

Van Lith will not likely be tasked with defending Clark or dealing with her average of 26.8 points per game.

That will likely be the responsibility of Mykasa Robinson, a 5-7 senior who is the Cardinals’ primary defender.

“Caitlin is a great player and I think really just being physical with her from the jump will be important," Robinson said. “I think it’s going to need to be a great team defensive night. I think we’re all going to need to play really well, maybe do a little trapping, do what we’ve got to do. We needed to stay locked in and pick her up full court."

Iowa’s Gabbie Marshall and Kate Martin will likely find themselves attempting to deal with Van Lith.

“She’s a good scorer and we’re going to have to be aware of where she is at all the time," Martin said. “I’m sure we’ll mix defenses a bit, that’s what we’ve been doing lately, but she definitely brings to them what Caitlin brings to us."

Clark and Van Lith were not only teammates during their USA Basketball experience, they were roommates as the Walz-coached team played in Thailand.

Watching it all from the stands in Bangkok were Iowa coach Lisa Bluder and Hawkeye associate head coach Jan Jensen.

Jensen even sampled some local fare — a bug — during the long-distance recruiting trip.

“I knew if somebody would eat a bug, they must really want you pretty badly as a recruit," Clark said.

While Clark learned a lot about how much Iowa wanted the future Big Ten player of the year to join their program, she also learned about Van Lith and Walz, who guided a talent-filled USA roster to a gold medal on the trip.

“I got to know Hailey pretty well, a great person but also a really good basketball player," Clark said. “I’m excited to go up against her and go against coach Walz, who was also my coach so I know him, too, and will be a fun, fun game."

Walz entrusted Clark to the point where he told her during pregame warmups of the title game that if there was a need for a player to come in off the bench and shoot a free throw for an injured player that Clark would be that player.

“I’m like, ‘Okay, whatever,’ that’s not going to happen," Clark recalled.

Of course, it happened.

“I think Rhyne Howard got busted in the face pretty good and her nose was pretty messed up, gushing blood," Clark said. “We were down at the time and then I had to go in.’’

She made the first of two free throws — something Walz vividly recalled — and Clark stayed in the game.

“He drew up a play and Hailey Van Lith made a bucket to tie it and send it to overtime and we end up winning gold," Clark said. “It was pretty incredible … but yeah, he predicted what was going to happen so it was a pretty cool moment.’’

Clark and the Hawkeyes (29-6) are hoping for an even cooler moment here, where the winner will advance to the Final Four in Dallas next weekend to face top-ranked South Carolina or second-seeded Maryland.

Bluder said the Hawkeyes must prepare to deal with a defense-first opponent in the Cardinals (26-11) who will blend denial defense with effective ball pressure by using a variety of presses.

She compares the Louisville defense to the approach taken by Maryland, but adds, “I think Louisville has their own identity. They’re a really good defensive team and Hailey really makes that show run. She’s a pretty impressive leader."