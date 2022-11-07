Missed opportunities cost Bees

The St. Ambrose University men's basketball team left too many points at the free-throw line and could not get stops when it needed to in a non-conference defeat to Clarke University on Monday night.

It added up to a frustrating 77-75 loss at Lee Lohman Arena for the host Bees, who fell to 1-2 overall.

In a game that saw neither side grab any kind of control, the Bees trailed almost the entire second half but were never down by more than seven points.

But every time St. Ambrose crawled within three or four points, the hosts would take a bad shot or have a close inside shot not go down. On three occasions, the Bees pulled within three points in the last 10 minutes of the contest — and all three times, Clarke managed to score to extend its lead.

The Pride (1-0) usually turned to the player of the game in senior big man, Jacob Fierset. He had a game-high 29 points and 10 rebounds in the contest.

Fierst hit many of those buckets to push Clarke’s lead back anytime St. Ambrose would get close. Despite playing with four fouls, Fierst had eight points in the final six minutes of the contest.

The Bees did counter with Andrew Morrissey who put up a team-high 21 points and grabbed eight rebounds in the post. Jayven Jones added 14 points and Patrick Torrey came off the bench for the hosts to add 11 points and seven rebounds.

St. Ambrose coach Ray Shovlain said his team did not do three things well enough to win the game.

“It came down to us not being low, strong and balanced,” Shovlain said. “Whether it be rebounding or playing defense, we needed to be low, strong and balanced. We also needed to be strong when we were squaring up as far as offense is concerned.”

While the Bees and the Pride both finished with 13 second-chance points for the game, Clarke had several possessions in the second half where it would grab the rebound to even give itself another opportunity to score.

While it did not always end up in points, it did do something to St Ambrose’s defensive effort. Clarke had 12 offensive rebounds in the game.

“It’s deflating,” Shovlain said of the multiple opportunities for the Pride. “You play real solid defense, they shoot the ball and we semi-block out and they go after the ball a little tougher than we do.”

But the real killer for St. Ambrose was opportunities at the foul line. The Bees went 8-for-16 in the game but made only 3 of 9 attempts in the last 4:40 of the contest when they were trying to rally.

“It isn't going to work very well when you miss that many free throws,” Shovlain added.

Still, the hosts were only down 73-68 after a basket from Morrisey with 1:26 remaining. But two missed foul shots led to a layup by Clarke’s Chris Burnell to make it 75-68.

A running jumper from the Bees’ Will Spriggs cut it back to 75-70 with 33 seconds remaining, but Clarke’s Lajarrion Spinks made a pair of foul shots with 23 seconds left to all but seal the win as St. Ambrose missed three consecutive field goal attempts at the other end on the next trip.

A late basket by Morrisey and a 3-pointer by Jones at the buzzer accounted for the final score. Shovlain said the team needs to keep working before opening conference play at Judson on Wednesday night.

“We just have to learn from this," he said, "and start making improvements as we go."