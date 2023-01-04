Moeller, Bees make the most of fresh start

A new year offered Nathan Moeller and the rest of the St. Ambrose men’s basketball team a new beginning.

Moeller made the most out of his first starting assignment of the season, scoring 16 points and leading the Fighting Bees with eight rebounds in a 77-64 victory over Governors State at Lee Lohman Arena.

The win avenged a 10-point road loss to the Jaguars in mid-December

“We came back from break ready to work together and win together as a team," said Moeller, a junior forward who prepped at Clinton Prince of Peace. “Whether we’re up or down, we’re going to keep playing hard and we did that tonight."

After trailing 36-31 at halftime, St. Ambrose hit 16-of-30 shots from the field and knocked down 10-of-13 free throws over the final 20 minutes.

Moeller had a hand in helping the Fighting Bees take the lead for good, scoring nine of his points during a six-minute stretch midway through the second half.

His work included a post move that put St. Ambrose ahead to stay at 47-45 with 12 minutes, 33 seconds remaining, a three-point play just under two minutes later and a basket with 7:17 to go that pushed the Bees’ margin to 60-52.

Moeller, who entered the game averaging 2 points and 1.4 rebounds per game, welcomed the opportunity to contribute.

“It felt good to be out there. My teammates did a good job hitting me when I was open," Moeller said. “They put me in a good spot to hit some lay-ups and help the team."

Moeller didn’t do it alone.

Grant Mason led St. Ambrose with 20 points off the bench, while Kieran Farrell finished with 14 and Andrew Morrissey had 11 to go with six boards.

Adam Taylor led the Jaguars (4-13, 4-5 CCAC) with 20 points.

From a start that included back-to-back 3-pointers by Morrissey and Farrell to a 3-pointer by Farrell that extended the Bees’ lead to 71-59 with 2:25 left, coach Ray Shovlain liked the way his team moved the ball and attacked the basket.

“We’ve talked to the guys a lot about just catch the ball and shoot, not catch it, then think about should I pass or should I shoot and I saw us make that work," Shovlain said. “I felt like we were more confident team, took shots that were there and didn’t hesitate."

Six Fighting Bees contributed to a 10-of-23 effort from 3-point range, an effort led by a 4-of-7 touch from Farrell behind the arc.

St. Ambrose (3-8, 2-5) returns to conference play Friday, hosting Trinity Christian in a 1 p.m. game.

“This was a good all-around effort coming off of the break," Shovlain said. “When the guys got back, we talked about how the trophies are handed out at the end of the race, how we couldn't change what happened in the first half of the year but that we do have a say in what happens in the second half."