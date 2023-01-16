Motivated Baer seizes Siena opportunity

Motivation has never been an issue for Michael Baer.

From beginning college as a team manager at Iowa to attempting to defend Luka Garza in practice regularly for three seasons as a walk-on reserve with the Hawkeyes, Baer has embraced every challenge.

That continues now as a sixth-year senior at Siena, filling a reserve role a year ago as a graduate transfer before taking on an expanded opportunity this season for a team which leads the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference.

The 6-foot-7 forward from Bettendorf has enjoyed it all every step of the way.

He made his fourth start of the season for Siena on Sunday and responded with a career-high 15-point performance, grabbing eight rebounds and blocking three shots in a game at Canisius.

The Saints saw a seven-game win streak end with a 66-62 loss but maintain a one-game lead in a league race that Baer enjoys being a part of in his final season of collegiate eligibility.

“We were picked sixth in the preseason poll and we all knew we would do better than that," Baer said. “There’s good competition in this conference, but we believe we’re right there and we’re determined to prove that."

Baer, who logged 45 minutes in 20 appearances over three seasons with Iowa, is proving he belongs as well.

He was the only Siena player to see action in each of the team’s 29 games a year ago, averaging 2.2 points and two rebounds while playing 11.8 minutes per game.

Baer currently averages 3.7 points and 5.1 rebounds in 22.2 minutes per game for a 12-6 team that is 6-1 in MAAC play.

“I’m playing with more confidence than I had last year," Baer said. “I’ve been through this league once now and I’m finding ways to help our team. I’ve improved my shooting a bit and am feeling good about how things are going."

He said what he learned during his time at Iowa has helped him compete now.

“Coach (Fran) McCaffery’s knowledge of the game, the experience I gained there, it’s all helping me now," Baer said. “I’ve been fortunate to learn from good coaches throughout my career."

Baer has started three of the Saints’ last four games, a stretch that began with a dominating rebounding performance on a night Baer will never forget.

Playing 34 minutes, he scored five points and had career highs of 13 rebounds and six assists in a 70-60 victory over Saint Peter’s on Jan. 6.

But beyond the statistics, Baer enjoyed being able to help lead his team to a victory as his father, John, his mother Joy Kelly, brother Nicholas, sister Caroline and other family members and friends looked on.

John Baer, who had moved to Saratoga Springs, N.Y., a year ago to regularly watch his son play for the Saints in nearby Albany, was diagnosed last March with bladder cancer.

Returning to Iowa following his diagnosis and now in a wheelchair, John Baer made the early January trip to New York with help of Kelly and other family members, giving him an opportunity to watch Michael compete again in person.

He had a chance to not only watch in person one of his son’s top games at the collegiate level, but also received a warm welcome from the entire Siena team which invited him into the locker room following the game.

“To have him here, that meant so much," Michael Baer said. “It wasn’t easy for him to get here with the health challenge he has. To have him here, have my family here and have my coaches and teammates welcome him the way they did, it meant so much."

John Baer had the chance to watch his son live out a dream of competing at the college level, a key contributor on a team chasing a conference championship and ultimately, working to get a chance to earn an NCAA tourney berth in March.

For Michael Baer, who will complete his MBA with a concentration in finance in May, it would be the perfect conclusion to his unique college journey.

“Growing up, my dad would take my brother and I to NCAA tourney games every year," Baer said. "We both have birthdays around that time, late March, early April, and for nine years in a row he took us to watch the tourney.

“We grew up watching that tournament and to get a chance to play in it in my final year, to complete my college career in the NCAA tourney, that would be the best."