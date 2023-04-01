DALLAS – Kim Mulkey caught her first up-close look at Iowa’s Caitlin Clark on Friday night and the LSU women’s basketball coach known for her flamboyant fashions liked the style she saw in the Hawkeye guard.

“That’s my first time to see her play in person and when I did get out there to watch, I couldn’t take my eyes off of her,’’ Mulkey said. “Gosh, she’s special. She’s special.’’

Mulkey suggested Saturday it will take a special defensive effort by the Tigers to deal with Hawkeye junior in Sunday’s 2:30 p.m. championship game at the Final Four.

Truth be told, Mulkey would rather be preparing for another game against South Carolina but Iowa spoiled her preference for an all-Southeastern Conference title game with its 77-73 victory over the Gamecocks in Friday’s semifinal.

“The familiarity we would have had with South Carolina would have made it easier just because they’re in our league,’’ Mulkey said.

Instead, she has spent the hours since LSU advanced to the final with a 79-72 win over Virginia and Iowa advanced figuring out how to deal with the record-setting Hawkeye.

On Friday, Clark scored 41 against the Gamecocks and established a new Big Ten single-season scoring record when she topped the previous mark of 1,001 points held by former Iowa center Megan Gustafson.

“I’ve never seen a player – and I don’t like to use the word never – but I don’t know that I’ve ever seen a player that can do what Caitlin does,’’ Mulkey said.

“She’s going to get her points. That girl is phenomenal shooting the ball, but the impressive thing to me – and you’re talking to an old point guard – is she makes everybody around her better. You have great players that can get numbers but she makes others on her team better.’’

That is only part of the challenge Mulkey finds in planning for the Tigers’ match-up against the Hawkeyes.

She said the versatility in Clark’s offensive arsenal makes that a difficult thing to put together.

“Just the things she’s capable of doing – one minute you think you’re going to guard her a certain way and then you watch the film and change your mind and go, ‘Oh, that’s not going to work,’” Mulkey said. “Hopefully by the end of the day, we’ll come to some conclusion as a staff that we’re going to do this first and if that doesn’t work we’ll try this.’’

The one thing Mulkey is certain of is that her team will continue to give her what it has while buiding a 33-2 record.

Mulkey, who won three national championships while coaching at Baylor, began her second season as the coach at LSU with a roster that included nine new players.

Guard Alexis Morris, who averages 14.9 points per game, is the lone Tigers player who saw much playing time a year ago.

Angel Reese, a transfer from Maryland with averages 23.2 points and 15.7 rebounds per game, has helped LSU dominate this season.

The Tigers are beating opponents by an average of 25.1 points per game and are out-rebounding opponents by 15 boards per game.

“We’re a team that gets after it,’’ Morris said. “We always want more, always feel like we can be better. We need to be that way.’’

From her time at Maryland, Reese knows what she’s getting into against Iowa.

“They’re a great team. Luckily, me and (Kateri Poole, an Ohio State transfer) have played them and we know what Caitlin brings to the table,’’ Reese said. “Just making sure that third and fourth player don’t go off and get 20, that’s going to be the difference.’’

Mulkey knows her team will deliver what it can. She’s seen that regularly in practice all season.

“They have big personalities, strong women, opinionated women and when they get on the floor, they challenge each other,’’ Mulkey said. “I say this in a complimentary way, but they remind me of guys, the way guys roll the ball out and say ‘Let’s get after it.’ That’s what I get to coach every day.’’