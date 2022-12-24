Murray absence has strengthened Hawkeye team

IOWA CITY — As Kris Murray moves closer to a return to action for the Iowa basketball team — perhaps as soon as in Thursday’s game at Nebraska — other Hawkeyes have grown in his absence.

The lower leg injury which has kept Murray off the court since a Dec. 6 game against Duke has provided teammates with an opportunity to step forward and step up their games.

“We’re all looking forward to having Kris back on the floor but when he has not been on the floor we have had to play team basketball," Iowa forward Filip Rebraca said. "That will help us in the future. Our focus has been on that effort and playing as a team."

The Hawkeyes had little choice when Murray exited the lineup.

The junior had been dominant during the opening weeks of the season, averaging 19.4 points and 10.1 rebounds in the eight starts he made for Iowa.

When he showed up for a Dec. 8 game against Iowa State with his left foot in a walking boot, things changed and have continued to evolve over the nearly three weeks the Hawkeyes have been without their leading scorer and rebounder.

“I think Kris being out has changed the mindset of everybody on the team," Connor McCaffery said. “I think everybody has felt like they need to do a little more. There are more shots, more minutes, more opportunities and we need that production if we are going to be successful."

Coach Fran McCaffery said he appreciates how individual players have all chipped in.

“It hasn’t been one guy and I think we’ve had a number of players step up and pitch in," McCaffery said. “That’s an encouraging thing."

Inside, Filip Rebraca has shouldered some of the load. The senior has topped 20 points in three of his last four games and has averaged nine rebounds per game during that stretch.

Patrick McCaffery recorded the first double-double of his career in Iowa’s 92-83 loss to Eastern Illinois on Wednesday, finishing with 12 points and a career-high 13 rebounds. The junior has averaged 17.3 points and 7.3 rebounds in the four games Murray has missed.

Before missing the Eastern Illinois game, Connor McCaffery had contributed 13.3 points, six rebounds and four assists per game during Murray’s absence.

In the backcourt, coach McCaffery likes what he has seen from juniors Tony Perkins and Ahron Ulis and freshmen Dasonte Bowen and Josh Dix.

“We have two junior guards and two freshmen guards who are playing extremely well," McCaffery said. "It’s been a good team effort which is what you would hope for."

Connor McCaffery said that Murray’s absence has made a difference for Iowa, which returns to Big Ten play with an 8-4 record after completing the nonconference portion of its schedule.

“The way we’ve seen everybody step up, it’s a different mindset and a shift in how we play. I think everybody has been confident and has been ready for the moment," the sixth-year senior said.

“It’s been tough, being without a leader, we’ve never really done that for the most part, but the guys have handled it well."

He said Iowa will welcome Murray’s return and believes he will be rejoining a team that is stronger than one he last played for during its game against Duke at Madison Square Garden.

“Some guys have developed some confidence and when we add Kris back we’re going to be in a good spot," Connor McCaffery said.

“We’ve played some good basketball with him out, beat Iowa State, beat Southeast Missouri State, and I think that’s one of the positives and something we can carry forward."