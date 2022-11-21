Murray blocks out block, goes for 30

IOWA CITY — Kris Murray found rejection hard to take Monday night and the Omaha basketball team paid for it.

The Mavericks blocked Murray’s first shot of the night and that didn’t sit well with the Iowa junior.

Murray hit his next 11 attempts from the field on his way to a career-high 30-point game in the 25th-ranked Hawkeyes’ 100-64 victory over the Mavericks at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

“I was kind of mad," Murray said about the blocked shot, but he learned something then that benefited him throughout the rest of a 13-for-17 game from the field.

“I had made kind of a good move, but didn’t finish. I knew after that that if I finished, I could hit some shots. It gave me some confidence."

Taking the court since earning its first ranking in the Associated Press college basketball poll this season earlier in the day, Iowa overcame a sluggish start to win for the fourth time in as many games.

The Hawkeyes hit just three of their first 10 shots from the field, but hit 15 of their next 20 to carry a 49-28 lead into the locker room at halftime.

The Mavericks came no closer than 19 points the rest of the way.

“It took us a while to get going," Hawkeye forward Patrick McCaffery said. “But once we did we got on a roll."

Murray had a lot to do with that.

“I’m not sure I’ve ever had a stretch like that, 11 in a row," Murray said. “I was able to get in on some easy baskets around the rim. It felt cool to be in the moment."

The junior connected on a career-best four 3-point baskets as well, including three in the opening half.

“It seemed like he hit like 100 shots," Patrick McCaffery said.

Murray had already collected seven of his 25 first-half points, the byproduct of an 11-of-13 start from the field, by the time a basket by Kennedy Brown pulled Omaha with 10-9 with 13 minutes, 25 seconds remaining in the opening half.

Another string of seven straight points by Murray over the next 1:07 fueled an 18-3 run by Iowa.

“We needed somebody to get us going and Kris stepped up and was that guy," Patrick McCaffery said.

Consecutive 3-point baskets by Ahron Ulis, who started in place of injured Tony Perkins, and Connor McCaffery left the Hawkeyes in control 28-12 with 9:17 remaining in the half.

Iowa led by as many as 23 points late in the first half prior to taking its 21-point advantage into the locker room at the break.

The Hawkeyes matched their initial 3-for-10 start from the field in the second half, but maintained a 58-37 margin against the Mavericks, who connected on 44.4% of their 63 attempts.

“We just kept playing," Ulis said. “That’s our mentality. We’re always going to play like it is the last possession of the game."

Patrick McCaffery scored 10 of his 16 points over the final 20 minutes, and Connor McCaffery collected all but two of his 12 points after halftime as well as part a balanced attack that saw six Hawkeyes score at least eight points.

That included a career-high nine points in the second half by freshman John Dix on a trio of buckets from behind the arc.

Ulis and freshman Dasonte Bowen orchestrated a floor game that turned the ball over just nine times, work that earned praise from coach Fran McCaffery.

“It was good for us to get some minutes in for Josh and Dasonte," McCaffery said. “They played well. Ahron did a good job running the ball up the floor, pushed it up, hit a couple of threes, did a lot well. We had a lot of guys contribute and that’s what we were hoping to see."

Jaeden Marshall led the Mavericks (1-4) with nine points.