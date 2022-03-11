Murray breaks Hawkeye scoring mark in win

INDIANAPOLIS — Keegan Murray was like a sponge a year ago, trying to soak up everything he could learn from Luka Garza.

Apparently, that included learning how to pile up points.

Murray broke the Iowa single-season scoring record Garza set a year ago, passing the 747 points the national player of the year collected during his 26-point performance against Rutgers in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten tourney.

"Obviously, when you have the national player of the year on your team, you want to resemble him in a way," Murray said. "For me to break his record is a big credit to him and what he’s done at the university. To break his record, it means a lot. I’m just trying to follow in his footsteps."

The sophomore enters Saturday’s semifinal against Indiana with 750 points this season in 32 games for Iowa.

Coach Fran McCaffery appreciates the way Murray has gone about things.

"You can’t do it any better than he has," McCaffery said. "He just stays the course and he’s so even tempered. You see that on the court. You see that off the court. Then as the games go on, he affects it so many different ways. I think that’s what people appreciate about him.

"You look down, he has 26. He rebounds. He defends. He draws fouls. … Just phenomenally impressive in every aspect."

Technically speaking: Friday’s game between Iowa and Rutgers got a little chippy and by the time it was over six technical fouls were called.

The Hawkeyes’ Connor McCaffery was ejected after picking up his second, part of double technical fouls called following brief verbal exchanges with the Scarlet Knights’ Caleb McConnell and Paul Mulcahy.

"I’d say that both were pretty soft," Connor McCaffery said. "The first one, me and McConnell were just talking, didn’t really say anything. The second one I probably deserved a little more because we bumped."

The other two technicals were whistled against Rutgers strength and conditioning coach David Van Dyke.

Scarlet Knights coach Steve Pikiell called the situation bizarre after watching Van Dyke get removed from the gym after receiving his second technical while seated at the end of the bench.

"I have no idea what happened," Pikiell said. "I’ll have to talk to people and sift through things to figure it out."

Feeling at home: Tony Perkins put together a 16-point performance in the Hawkeyes’ win, continuing a string of strong performances.

The Indianapolis native who has scored in double figures four times in Iowa’s last six games knocked down 6-of-9 shots in the win and said he is enjoying the return to his hometown.

"I’m seeing a lot of people I know in the stands, people I knew coming through high school who are coming here to see me play at the next level," Perkin said. "There have been a lot of people I know from growing up here. I’ve been enjoying this a lot."

A milestone: Jordan Bohannon finished with 16 points for Iowa on Friday, making him the third Hawkeye to score 2,000 points in a career.

He now has 2,008 career points and has scored in double figures 99 times as a Hawkeyes.

Pikiell extended: Rutgers announced several hours before Friday’s game a four-year contract extension for basketball coach Steve Pikiell.

His deal now runs through the 2029-30 season.

