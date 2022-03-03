Murray brothers lead Hawkeyes past Wolverines

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Finishing off Michigan turned into a family affair Thursday night for 24th-ranked Iowa.

Taking a pair of feeds from his brother Keegan Murray, the Hawkeyes’ Kris Murray hit two big baskets in the final minutes of the game to let Iowa thwart a Wolverines’ rally in an 82-71 Big Ben men’s basketball win at the Crisler Center.

"Those two plays, we knew the defense was going to be focused on Keegan. He was able to get the ball out to me and I was able to hit a couple of shots," Kris Murray said in an interview on the Hawkeye Radio Network. "It was an open 3 and I was able to slip behind them on a backdoor cut for the other basket by him."

The win was Iowa’s eighth in its last nine games and did more than avenge its only loss during that stretch.

It also kept Hawkeye hopes alive for a coveted double-bye for next week’s Big Ten tournament.

Now sitting in fourth place in the Big Ten, Iowa never trailed as it earned its first win at the Crisler Center since 2016, using a 3-pointer by Jordan Bohannon and the first two of Keegan Murray’s game-high 23 points to grab a 5-0 lead and never looking back.

Michigan, playing its third game in five days, fell behind by double digits less than eight minutes into the game and struggled to recover.

After trailing by as many as 19 points with 11 minutes remaining in the game, the Wolverines used a DeVanté Jones 3-point basket with 5 minutes, 34 seconds remaining to cut the Iowa margin to 71-62.

A follow-up by Hunter Dickinson left Michigan down 73-66 with 2:58 to go.

But with the shot clock winding down on the ensuing possession, Keegan Murray found Kris Murray open behind the 3-point line and kicked the ball out to his twin brother who buried the shot to let Iowa regain a 10-point lead.

"That felt good when it left my hand," Kris Murray said. "But, it took a great pass by Keegan to make it happen."

Kris Murray, who finished with 19 points, then helped Iowa maintain a 78-69 lead when he scored off another feed from his brother with :49 to play.

"We’ve been doing a great job of closing out games this year," Kris Murray said. "That’s bringing toughness to the game and never wavering. That’s something special about this team."

Iowa shot a season-high 57.9% from 3-point range in the game, hitting 11 of 19 during a game which started with a hot touch from the field and used 19 points from Bohannon and 13 from Tony Perkins to complement the 42 provided by the Murray twins.

The Hawkeyes built a lead as large as 18 points in the opening half, starting quickly and never letting up on their way to a 47-30 edge at the break.

"It seemed like we were playing at Carver-Hawkeye," Kris Murray said. "Everything was falling for us, but we were playing good defense and that led to some open shots in transition."

The Hawkeyes (22-8, 12-7 Big Ten) knocked 18 of the 30 shots they attempted in the first half, riding the touch of Keegan Murray to a lead which reached double digits less than eight minutes into the game.

The Big Ten’s scoring leader collected 13 of Iowa’s first 22 points, including eight straight which helped Iowa open an 11-4 lead four minutes into the game against cold-shooting Michigan.

The Wolverines hit just four of their first 16 shots from the field, falling behind 20-8 when Keegan Murray hit the third of his four 3-point baskets in the game with 12:55 to play in the opening half.

Back-to-back baskets by Kris Murray extended the Iowa edge to 26-11 midway through the half before Michigan’s Eli Brooks helped the Wolverines’ briefly cut into their deficit.

Brooks, scoring 13 of his 17 points in the first half, knocked down a 3-pointer and hit a jumper to finish off a 9-2 run which allowed Michigan to pull within 28-20 with 6:49 to go in the half.

Patrick McCaffery, returning to the lineup after missing Monday’s win over Northwestern because of a hip injury, and Keegan Murray fueled a 9-3 run that extended Iowa’s margin to 39-21 three-and-a-half minutes before halftime.

The Wolverines (16-13, 10-9) started quickly after the break, cutting the Hawkeye lead to 13 points before Jordan Bohannon dropped a pair of 3-pointers in to give Iowa a 55-36 lead.

Dickinson led Michigan with 21 points but Moussa Diabate, who scored 28 in the Wolverines’ win at Iowa last month, finished with four points on 2-of-9 shooting.

