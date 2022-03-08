Murray, Cockburn unanimous all-Big Ten picks

IOWA CITY — Keegan Murray didn’t start his sophomore season at Iowa thinking about earning all-Big Ten honors.

“I think those things don’t really enter my mind until it happens. I’m more associated with team goals, try to do well in March,’’ Murray said Tuesday. “That was kind of my goal this year, to get our team to the NCAA tournament. We didn’t have a lot of expectations going into this season so that was my main goal.’’

The Hawkeyes have likely accomplished that and will learn their NCAA tourney fate on Sunday.

To get there, Iowa used an all-Big Ten season from the 6-foot-8 forward who went from averaging 7.2 points a year ago to leading the conference in scoring this season at 23.3 points per game.

Murray, the only player in the nation averaging more than 23 points, eight rebounds and two blocks per game, joined Illinois’ Kofi Cockburn as the only two players unanimously chosen as a first-team all-conference players by both league coaches and a media panel.

“It’s a big honor, coming from where I started up until now here at Iowa,’’ Murray said. “I’m appreciative of that. It’s taken a lot of hard work.’’

The two groups agreed on all five first-team selections, with Big Ten player of the year Johnny Davis of Wisconsin, E.J. Liddell of Ohio State and Jaden Ivey of Purdue filling the final three spots.

All five first-team selections were also honored by the Associated Press on Tuesday as first-team all-Big Ten choices on its team.

Cockburn averaged a career-high 21 points and league-leading 10.6 rebounds per game to help the Fighting Illini claim a share of their first Big Ten title since 2005.

He was one of three Illinois players to land spots on the all-conference teams announced Tuesday.

Senior Trent Frazier was awarded second-team honors on both teams and named by Big Ten coaches to the league’s all-defensive team, and Illini transfer guard Alfonso Plummer collected third-team recognition from both groups.

Frazier, Illinois’ top defender on the perimeter, averaged 12.1 points, four assists and two rebounds per game, while Plummer averaged 15.1 points and 2.5 rebounds in addition to shooting 41.7 percent from 3-point range.

Iowa’s Jordan Bohannon received honorable mention honors from both conference coaches and the media.

For Bohannon, it marked the fifth time in his career that he has earned conference recognition.

Second on the team with an average of 10.9 points and 1.7 assists per game, he previously was selected to the third team as a junior and received honorable mention three times in addition being named to the all-freshman team in 2017.

In addition to agreeing on the Badgers’ Davis as the Big Ten player of the year, both groups selected Malaki Branham of Ohio State as the freshman of the year and Greg Gard of Wisconsin as the coach of the year.

League coaches named Caleb McConnell of Rutgers as the conference defensive player of the year and selected Trevion Williams of Purdue as the sixth man of the year.

Iowa’s Patrick McCaffery and Illinois’ Jacob Grandison were selected as their schools’ sportsmanship award honorees.

