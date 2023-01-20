Murray comfortable as Hawkeyes' new go-to guy

IOWA CITY – When the outcome of Iowa’s most recent basketball game was in doubt, Kris Murray was ready for the moment.

The Hawkeyes put the ball in the hands of the junior forward repeated down the stretch of Sunday’s 81-67 victory over Maryland.

It was Murray who knocked down a 3-point shot to extend a 50-44 lead with just over 13 minutes remaining and followed that with basket on Iowa’s next possession to extend the lead to 55-44 less than a minute later.

Starting with that shot from behind the arc, Murray scored 17 of his 19 points in the game in the final minutes of the win over the Terrapins to send the Hawkeyes into Saturday’s 1 p.m. game at Ohio State on a four-game win streak.

“I’m just playing with a lot more confidence than last year,’’ Murray said. “Just going through the (NBA) pre-draft, going to Damian Lillard’s camp in August, I think it gave me a lot of confidence in myself, in just how good of a player I can be.’’

The growth can be measured in Murray’s statistics.

He is averaging 12.5 more points per game now than he did a year ago, raising scoring average from 9.7 to 21.2 points per game.

In the Big Ten, only Purdue center Zach Edey at 21.3 points per game averages more points that Murray is currently averaging.

While Murray’s role has expanded after his twin brother Keegan left Iowa early for the NBA, where he currently averages just under 12 points per game for Sacramento, his growth hasn’t been all about collecting more minutes.

Murray said Thursday he doubts he was ready to be the Hawkeyes’ go-to guy in the deciding minutes of games a year ago.

The talent was there, but the necessary mindset had yet to develop.

Murray said developing that mental edge has led to the biggest change in his game.

“I knew that I had the skill set,’’ he said. “I’ve worked to just shrug off shots that I don’t make and not put my head down, knowing that the next one’s going in. Forget about that last play, be ready for the next. That’s just kind of how I’ve been playing this year.’’

Murray credits the time he spent at Lillard’s Formula Zero camp in Portland prior to the start of the season as a major factor behind his development.

The camp developed by the Portland Trail Blazers’ six-time NBA all-star isn’t a large one, limited to 20 college players and 20 high school players.

The objective was to pass along the lessons Lillard has learned throughout his career, centering more on character, work ethic and being humble, coachable, unselfish and disciplined.

The coaches at the first-year camp were coaches and others who helped influence Lillard as he developed his game and staying power in the NBA.

“It was a great experience, prepared me in a lot of ways for this season,’’ Murray said.

Iowa coach Fran McCaffery sees that as well.

“He’s a completely different person now. You see him, he shoots an air ball and then drills the next one. He’s able to get to that next play,’’ McCaffery said.

“Keegan is one of the best I’ve ever had at doing that. Nothing ever seemed to bother him at all. Kris is just a real conscientious guy and I had to convince him, ‘Look, I’m not taking you out. I’m not going to get mad at you. Just keep firing, keep attacking and over the course of 40 minutes a lot of good things are going to happen for you and for us.’”

That level of trust has put Murray in a position to become the third Hawkeye in the last four seasons to average more than 20 points per game.

Luka Garza averaged 23.9 and 24.1 points in his final two seasons at Iowa while Keegan Murray averaged 23.5 points last year.

McCaffery said each delivered in their own way.

Garza, while strong inside, was a 44-percent shooter from 3-point range and flourished as a mid-range shooter.

Keegan Murray earned his NBA paycheck as a difficult match-up who was exceptionally effective coming off of screens.

“I think you’re seeing Kris the same way. Makes threes, drives the ball, offensive rebound putbacks, scores from different locations on the floor so you really can’t scheme your defense because he’s never in one place,’’ McCaffery said.

That will be among the challenges the Buckeyes will deal with Saturday as they attempt to end a five-game losing streak.

“They’ve been in every game though,’’ Murray said. “They have good players and we know they’ll come out hungry. We have to be ready for that.’’