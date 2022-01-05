Murray, Davis bring it all to Hawkeyes, Badgers

There is no question Keegan Murray and Johnny Davis can score the ball.
But as they prepare to lead the Iowa and Wisconsin basketball teams into their only meeting of the regular season Thursday night, the nation’s top two scorers will put total games on the display.
They rebound. They share the ball. They defend.
The two sophomores will also enter the 8 p.m. game at Wisconsin’s Kohl Center coming off of career performances on Monday night.
Murray matched his career-best effort for the Hawkeyes with a 35-point game in Iowa’s 80-75 win over Maryland.
A couple of hours earlier at Purdue’s Mackey Arena, Davis was putting the finishing touches on a 37-point game in the Badgers’ 74-69 victory over the third-ranked Boilermakers.
“Like Keegan, he’s playing with supreme confidence right now,’’ Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said Wednesday.
The two sophomores play different positions — the 6-foot-8 Murray is a forward in the Hawkeyes’ alignment while the 6-5 Davis plays guard for the Badgers — but they have more similarities than differences.
They are now thriving with expanded opportunities after playing complementary roles a season ago.
Murray has grown his scoring average from 7.2 points per game as a freshman to 24.5 points during Iowa’s 11-3 start to the season.
Davis averaged seven points per game a year ago but has averaged 22.3 points to help Wisconsin build its 12-2 record.
The similarities even extend beyond their productivity on the court.
Murray and Davis both have twin brothers who are also teammates at the college level, Kris Murray coming off the bench to average 9.2 points for the Hawkeyes and Jordan Davis averaging 1.8 points in a reserve role for the Badgers.
While the Murray brothers played high school basketball at Cedar Rapids Prairie in eastern Iowa and the Davis brothers completed at Central High School in La Crosse in western Wisconsin, Keegan Murray doesn’t recall crossing paths with the Davis brothers on the AAU circuit.
“I don’t think we played in in the same circuits,’’ Murray said. “They are both good players and I’m really looking forward to the match-up. I think it’s going to be a lot of fun.’’
That extends beyond putting the ball in the basket.
McCaffery finds a lot to like in the play of both Davis and Murray.
After watching him score 27 of his 37 points in the second half at Purdue in an effort that also included 14 rebounds, McCaffery sees a lot of confidence in Davis’ game.
“He plays kind of at his pace and can score in a variety of ways, but he is also really adept at finding his teammates when necessary,’’ McCaffery said.
“You think about a guy who goes for 37 on the road the other night that he’s just running around, attacking the basket and scoring the ball, which he’s very good at, but if you overplay him or continually double up, he’ll find people.’’
That is just part of what Davis brings to the court for Wisconsin.
“He handles it. He drives it. He can post up. He shoots threes,’’ McCaffery said.
In many ways, he does for the Badgers what Murray does for Iowa.
As McCaffery puts it in describing Murray, “He just competes.’’
The Iowa coach said Murray’s complete skill set remains unique.
“You’re seeing a guy who’s over 6-8, long, can shoot the three, drive the ball, run the floor, defend, block shots, make plays,’’ McCaffery said. “He doesn’t hunt shots. He’s not selfish at all and that speaks about him as an individual. He’s as humble of a guy that you’re ever going to come across.’’
That, McCaffery said, has helped him blend quickly into his role with this Iowa team.
He believes that Murray’s mindset has also facilitated the success that he’s had.
“He just kind of stays even keel, doesn’t get too up or too down,’’ McCaffery said. “He comes to practice every day and works and works hard in the offseason. When you have a guy like that, you’re just happy for him and enjoy the success he’s having and try to utilize him the best you can.’’
Murray also fits Iowa’s preference for an up-tempo attack, a contrast to the more measured pace of play preferred by Wisconsin.
Both teams wear their styles well, ranking in the top three nationally in fewest turnovers per game.
Murray believes for the Hawkeyes to add to their current three-game win streak in the series they must control the pace.
“We want to play our game, fast tempo and limit turnovers,’’ Murray said. “I think that will be a big emphasis for us to be able to establish the transition game. I think getting stops will be huge, too, allowing us to get out in transition and to do what we do best and get easy buckets.’’